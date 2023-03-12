Boston Pride end Premier Hockey Federation regular season with a loss to the Six in Toronto

The Premier Hockey Federation regular season ended on Sunday with a loss for the first-place Boston Pride, who dropped a 5-4 decision to the second-place Six in Toronto.

Kali Flanagan scored the only goal of the third period to bring the Pride (19-4-1) back within one, but the Six (17-5-2) were able to hang on and snap Boston’s three-game winning streak. Kayla Freisen, Olivia Zafuto, and Sammy Davis had the other Pride goals. Lovisa Selander made 25 saves for Boston and two of the goals allowed were power-play tallies for Toronto.

Daryl Watts, Shiann Darkangelo, Michela Cava, Breanne Wilson-Bennett, and Brittany Howard had the Six goals. Carly Jackson stopped 36 shots.