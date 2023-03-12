fb-pixel Skip to main content
TORONTO SIX 5, BOSTON PRIDE 4

Boston Pride end Premier Hockey Federation regular season with a loss to the Six in Toronto

By staff reportUpdated March 12, 2023, 13 minutes ago
Kali Flanagan scored the lone goal of the the third period for the Pride at Toronto.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Premier Hockey Federation regular season ended on Sunday with a loss for the first-place Boston Pride, who dropped a 5-4 decision to the second-place Six in Toronto.

Kali Flanagan scored the only goal of the third period to bring the Pride (19-4-1) back within one, but the Six (17-5-2) were able to hang on and snap Boston’s three-game winning streak. Kayla Freisen, Olivia Zafuto, and Sammy Davis had the other Pride goals. Lovisa Selander made 25 saves for Boston and two of the goals allowed were power-play tallies for Toronto.

Daryl Watts, Shiann Darkangelo, Michela Cava, Breanne Wilson-Bennett, and Brittany Howard had the Six goals. Carly Jackson stopped 36 shots.

The Pride open a best-of-three PHF Isobel Cup semifinal playoff series Thursday against the Minnesota Whitecaps at Bentley University. The Six will host the third-place Connecticut Whale in the other semifinal series.


