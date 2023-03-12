Check out the men’s NCAA Tournament bracket

They’ll be the top seed in the South region.

The 2023 men’s NCAA Tournament bracket has been released. Alabama earned the No. 1 overall seed after winning the SEC tournament and finishing the regular season with a 29-5 record.

Rounding out the No. 1s are: Houston (Midwest), Kansas (West), and Purdue (East).

Here’s a look at the bracket:

Only three teams in New England — UConn, Providence, and Vermont — earned a bid.

UConn, which finished the season at 25-8, fell in the Big East semifinals. But it was good enough to earn a No. 4 seed. The Huskies will face Rick Pitino and Iona, the No. 13 seed in the West, in Albany, N.Y., on Friday.

The Friars earned the No. 11 seed in the East and will face No. 6 Kentucky on Friday in Greensboro, N.C. Read more here.

Vermont, which won the America East tournament Saturday, is the No. 15 seed in the East. The Catamounts will face Big East tournament champion Marquette (No. 2) on Friday.

