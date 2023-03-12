Check out the women’s NCAA Tournament bracket

Aliyah Boston , who grew up in Worcester, is the reigning player of the year and is looking to win a second-straight national title.

The 2023 women’s NCAA Tournament bracket has been released. South Carolina earned the No. 1 overall seed, which was hardly a surprise after the Gamecocks went undefeated in the regular season and won the SEC tournament.

South Carolina is the top seed in the Greenville 1 region. Rounding out the No. 1s are: Indiana (Greenville 2), Virginia Tech (Seattle 3), and Stanford (Seattle 4).

Here’s a look at the bracket:

See the men’s bracket here.

There are four New England teams in the field.

Holy Cross enters as a No. 15 seed and will play second-seeded Maryland (25-6), which received an at-large bid, on Friday in College Park, Md., in the first round of the Greenville Region 1 bracket.

Sacred Heart will face Southern in a play-in game for a chance at No. 1 Stanford. The Pioneers won the Northeast Championship to earn a berth.

And perennial powerhouse UConn fell to a No. 2 seed despite finishing 29-5 and winning the Big East tournament. The Huskies will face No. 15 Vermont, which won the America East.

