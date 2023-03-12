Holy Cross women hold off-hard charging BU to punch long-awaited NCAA Tournament ticket

Bronagh Power-Cassidy led Holy Cross with 21 points and 5 assists and was named tournament MVP with the victory.

The second-seeded Crusaders survived a thriller of a Patriot League championship game at top-seeded Boston University and emerged with a 66-61 win and their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2007.

For the first time in 16 years, the Holy Cross women’s basketball team is going dancing.

BU (24-8) opened the contest with a 10-3 lead before the Crusaders (24-8) returned fire with a 10-0 run of their own. Both teams frequently ran actions through their frontcourt tandems — Caitlin Weimar and Maren Durant for BU, Janelle Allen and Lindsay Berger for Holy Cross — and the Crusaders did a particularly effective job of having their guards fly around on the perimeter.

Power-Cassidy sparked the Crusaders to a 39-30 halftime lead. The 5-foot-10-inch junior went 6 for 6 in the first half, hitting spot-up 3s, mid-range buckets around screens, and a driving layup that also drew a foul.

Then it was Berger’s turn to catch fire, drilling two jumpers from the right baseline and converting an and-1 layup for 7 straight Crusader points out of halftime. Holy Cross extended the gap to 58-36 before the Terriers closed out the quarter with eight straight points.

BU continued that surge into ahuge fourth-quarter run, outscoring the Crusaders 17-4 up until a Sydney Johnson 3-pointer made it a 62-61 game with 2:13 play.

Power-Cassidy made one more huge jumper out of Holy Cross’s timeout, though, and hit the game-icing free throws to advance the Crusaders to the Big Dance.