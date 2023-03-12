A rundown of the 10 MIAA boys’ basketball semifinal matchups

Monday — No. 6 Worcester North vs. No. 7 Newton North (at Taunton, 6:30 p.m.) — Facing a challenging regular season schedule helped Newton North prepare for an ultra-competitive draw in the tournament. The Tigers are looking to return to the state final, but face a Worcester North team that prevailed, 47-44, in their matchup in early January.

After a slew of nail-biting finishes marked the quarterfinals of the MIAA boys’ basketball tournament, the action shifts to neutral sites for the state semifinals Monday and Tuesday (weather permitting). There are 20 teams fighting for the right to represent their schools in the state finals this weekend at Lowell’s Tsongas Center.

Tuesday — No. 5 Needham vs. No. 9 North Andover (at Woburn, 7 p.m.) — Zach Wolinski continued to come up clutch for the Scarlet Knights during a thrilling 47-46 quarterfinal win over Waltham. North Andover looks to keep its scintillating run going against a disciplined Rockets squad.

Division 2

Monday — No. 1 Malden Catholic vs. No. 5 Charlestown (at Woburn, 5 p.m.) — The defending state champion Lancers opened their season with a narrow win at Charlestown and will look to stop a red-hot Townies squad again with the even higher stakes.

Tuesday — No. 2 Mansfield vs. No. 6 Nashoba (at Worcester State, 7:15 p.m.) — A perennial contender, Mansfield will face a relatively unknown foe in the state semifinals instead of squaring off with Hockomock rival Sharon for a third time this season. Nashoba has won 15 of 16, the lone loss to Worcester North in the CMADA Class A final.

Division 3

Tuesday — No. 1 Archbishop Williams vs. No. 4 Cardinal Spellman (at Bridgewater-Raynham, 6 p.m.) — The Catholic Central League is well represented in the D3 state semis with league rivals facing off at B-R. The Bishops topped the Cardinals, 70-40, in the first week of the season, but the game was tied at halftime.

Tuesday — No. 2 St. Mary’s vs. No. 3 Old Rochester (at Quincy, 6:30 p.m.) — David Brown Jr. and the Spartans look to move one step closer toward defending their state crown. ORR (21-3) has won 15 straight since a loss to Apponequet on Jan. 13.

Division 4

Tuesday — No. 1 Wareham vs. No. 5 Millbury (at Taunton, 6:30 p.m.) — The top-seeded Vikings have been firing on all cylinders in the tournament after suffering a couple of close losses down the stretch of the regular season.

Tuesday — No. 2 Burke vs. No. 3 Springfield International (at Worcester State, 6:30 p.m.) — While they might lack depth, the Boston City League champions have an incredibly talented starting lineup led by sophomore guards Jaeden Roberts and Jasaad Fenton.

Division 5

Monday — No. 1 Taconic vs. No. 5 Maynard (at Springfield Sci-Tech, 6 p.m.) — Maynard won the D5 state title as the sixth seed last year and the Tigers are making another deep run under Paul Howes.

Tuesday — No. 2 David Prouty vs. No. 4 Holbrook (at Framingham, 7 p.m.) — Holbrook comes into a semifinals matchup against the only undefeated team in the state on the heels of a 37-point outburst from talented junior Armani Perkins.