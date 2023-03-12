Here’s a look at the MIAA’s 10 girls’ basketball semifinal matchups

All state semifinals will be at neutral sites before the state championship games at Tsongas Center next weekend. Here’s a rundown of the semifinal matchups:

All four top 4 seeds survived in Divisions 1, 3, and 5, including Andover, the last undefeated girls’ team in the state, and reigning D3 champion St. Mary’s. Fifth-seeded Foxborough and sixth-seeded Dracut hope to upend the party in Division 2, and No. 7 seed Littleton is the surprise of Division 4.

The MIAA power rankings promised to bring the best of the best to the state tournament’s final rounds. In Year 2 of existence, the promise has held up for girls’ basketball.

Advertisement

Division 1

Monday — No. 2 Bishop Feehan vs. No. 3 Woburn (at Newton South, 6 p.m.) — They met Feb. 19 in the Comcast Tournament consolation bracket, where Woburn earned a 74-71 comeback win.

Monday — No. 1 Andover vs. No. 4 Wachusett (at Woburn, 7:15 p.m.) — The 24-0 Golden Warriors march on, but in their path is a Wachusett squad that just took down reigning state champion Springfield Central.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Division 2

Monday — No. 2 Medfield vs. No. 6 Dracut (at Worcester State, 5 p.m.) — Kate Olenik (Medfield) and Ashlee Talbot (Dracut) are two of the state’s best guards.

Monday — No. 1 Walpole vs. No. 5 Foxborough (at Bridgewater-Raynham, 6 p.m.) — Both sides have won every state tournament game so far by at least 15 points and boast excellent guard play.

Division 3

Tuesday — No. 1 St. Mary’s vs. No. 4 Rockland (at Quincy, 5 p.m.) — A rematch of last year’s state final that came down to the last possession, with the Spartans winning, 46-44.

Tuesday — No. 2 Norwell vs. No. 3 Bishop Fenwick (at Watertown, 6:30 p.m.) — The Clippers have a balanced squad led by South Shore League Sullivan MVP Maddie Oliver, while the Crusaders can dominate inside with All-Scholastic junior Cecilia Kay.

Advertisement

Division 4

Tuesday — No. 1 Cathedral vs. No. 4 Notre Dame-Worcester (at Framingham, 5 p.m.) — The Panthers have scored 75 or more in every state tournament game. NDA advanced with a 58-56 triple-overtime win against Cohasset that saw senior captain Avery Marzo net 33 points.

Wednesday — No. 3 Wahconah vs. No. 7 Littleton (at Springfield Sci-Tech, 7:15 p.m.) — Littleton upset second-seeded Tyngsborough in the quarterfinals; Wahconah rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final five minutes to beat Malden Catholic.

Division 5

Monday — No. 2 Springfield International vs. No. 3 Sutton (at Palmer, 6 p.m.) — Alicia Mitchell, a 6-foot-4-inch center, is a force for the Bulldogs; the Suzies have a deep group including eighth-grade standout Ava Carroll.

Wednesday — No. 1 Millis vs. No. 4 Hoosac Valley (at Springfield Sci-Tech, 5 p.m.) — Mia Molinari will try to lead Millis past the defending state finalist Hurricanes.