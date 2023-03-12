Memphis men’s basketball upsets No. 1 Houston to win American Athletic Conference title

Houston (31-3) played without AAC player of the year Marcus Sasser, who strained his groin in the first half of Saturday's semifinal game. The senior guard's status will remain a question mark for the Cougars, who entered their final AAC game already a sure bet for their first No. 1 NCAA seed since 1983 during the Phi Slama Jama era.

DeAndre Williams had 16 points and 13 rebounds for coach Penny Hardaway and the Tigers (26-8), who got the league's automatic NCAA Tournament bid. They are going to March Madness for the second year in a row.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Kendric Davis scored 31 points, including 14 in a big run before halftime, and Memphis held on to beat shorthanded No. 1 Houston, 75-65, in the American Athletic Conference tournament championship game Sunday.

Advertisement

The Cougars, who are moving to the Big 12 next season, beat Memphis, 71-53, in last year’s AAC tournament championship game, and won both regular-season matchups this season.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

J'Wan Roberts had 12 points and 20 rebounds for Houston. Jamal Shead had 15 points on 3-of-14 shooting, and Jarace Walker had 13 points before fouling out.

The Cougars trailed by 18 at halftime, but got within 55-50 with 11:03 left after Shead scored 8 points in a row for them in a two-minute span. His 3-pointer capped a 12-1 run, and he made another long-range shot before two free throws, but that was the closest Houston would get.

Memphis had taken control with a 16-2 run in the first half. Davis had all but 2 of those points and made two 3-pointers only nine seconds apart.

That big spurt started on a fast-break layup by Davis with just under eight minutes left. Davis made a 3-pointer, and then Alex Lomax made a backcourt steal and passed to Davis at the top of the key for another 3-pointer. By time Davis made another fast-break layup with 3:36 left, the Tigers had doubled up Houston, 40-20.