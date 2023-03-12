Mick Messner breaks scoreless tie in second overtime to lift Merrimack men over Boston College in Hockey East quarterfinals

Merrimack will play UMass Lowell in the semifinals at TD Garden on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The Warriors, who have won six games in a row, got 36 saves from Hugo Ollas, including 13 in the first overtime. Mitch Benson made 35 for the Eagles.

After four scoreless periods, senior forward Mick Messner scored at 8:20 of the second overtime to give 14th-ranked Merrimack (22-12-1) a 1-0 victory over Boston College (14-16-6) in a men’s Hockey East quarterfinal matchup Saturday night at Lawlor Rink in North Andover.

Providence 2, Northeastern 1 — Freshman forward Brady Berard made his first college goal count, scoring at 4:00 of overtime to lift Providence to a quarterfinal win over 15th-ranked Northeastern on Saturday night at Matthews Arena.

Cam Lund scored his seventh goal of the season, a power-play strike, at 9:44 of the first period for the Huskies (17-13-5), but Parker Ford tied it at 13:11 of the second with his 12th of the season for the Friars (16-13-7).

Philip Svedeback made 25 saves for Providence. Devin Levi made 32 for Northeastern.

Providence will take on Boston University in the semifinals at TD Garden on Friday at 4 p.m.

Boston University 7, Vermont 3 — Nick Zabaneh scored two goals in the first period and added another in the third as the No. 5 Terriers (25-10-0) beat the Catamounts (11-20-5) in a quarterfinal game at Agganis Arena.

Wilmer Skoog added two goals for BU, while Jamie Armstrong and Quinn Hutson also scored. Dylan Peterson and Jeremy Wilmer recorded three assists apiece.

Jacques Bouquot, Massimo Lombardi, and William Lemay scored for Vermont.

Drew Commesso made 19 saves for the Terriers and Gabe Carriere had 43 for the Catamounts.

UMass Lowell 2, UConn 1 — Blake Wells and Owen Cole scored in the first period and the River Hawks (18-14-3) held on to edge the No. 19 Huskies (20-12-3) in a quarterfinal at Storrs, Conn.

Nick Capone scored with 1:29 left in the third period but UConn couldn’t get the equalizer.

Gustavs Davis Grigals made 40 saves for UMass Lowell and Arsenii Sergeev had 15 for UConn.



