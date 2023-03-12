Sunday wasn’t going his way, but Bishop Stang’s Jacob Cookinham tossed his challenges aside to finish third in the shot put at New Balance Nationals

After making easy work of local and regional competition all season, Cookinham’s stated goal for nationals was not only to earn first-place, but to eclipse the state indoor record (67-08¼), which he was just inches shy of.

It was suboptimal timing for one of Massachusetts’ best-ever shot put throwers, who entered Sunday’s New Balance Nationals as the event’s clear favorite thanks to the country’s top throw this season by nearly four feet (67-feet 4½-inches).

When Bishop Stang senior Jacob Cookinham woke up Sunday morning, he didn’t feel quite right.

Instead, Cookinham drew a disqualifying foul on his final throw and finished third via his second-to-last throw (63-6¼) at the TRACK at New Balance in Brighton. He finished just under a foot shy of champion Hayden Dixon of Missouri (64-2½). It was the first time Cookinham threw under 64-4½ since Dec. 19.

“I’m sad, not because of the way he threw today, but because this was his last hurrah for indoor track,” said Bishop Stang throwing coach Jim Fortin. “He’s got many more seasons ahead of him [in college at Kansas], and I’m sure he will progress a lot further than even this.”

Cookinham was one of two Massachusetts athletes to notch a top-three finish this weekend at nationals, and he was pleased with his fight despite clearly not being anywhere near his best.

“My biggest takeaway from this was my resilience, and being able to compete well and still finish third even though I wasn’t feeling well, and my body wasn’t in the best shape,” Cookinham said. “I learned a lot about myself as a person and competitor today.”

▪ Belmont resident Ellie Shea, a junior phenom who competes for the Emerging Elite club in Waltham, has been the star of the weekend, topping her own state records and setting top-five times in US high school history in both the 2-mile Friday (9:49.82) and 5,000-meter Saturday (15:46.28).

Battling fatigue in her third race of the weekend, Shea still delivered a personal best 1-mile performance Sunday (4:40.76), finishing third just a second behind the state indoor record time (4:39.0), set in 1978.

“It was a big weekend for me, so I just wanted to make the most of it ,” Shea said.

▪ Both Brookline’s boys’ and girls’ 4x800 squads have been turning heads all season long, and each came away with impressive results against the national field — the boys finished 11th (7:55.78) and the girls ninth (9:14.59).

▪ Though no competitors joined him Sunday in a one-athlete field, Brighton sophomore para athlete Delmace Mayo set a new indoor personal best in the 1-mile (4:30.90), propelling his wheelchair with just his arms.

One of the nation’s top high school para athletes, Mayo first got involved with Brighton’s track and field team last spring, and he has continued to see his times drop while training alongside the team’s other athletes.

Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com.