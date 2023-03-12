Sunday’s spring training report: Tanner Houck labors in draw with Yankees

BREAKDOWN: A Red Sox split squad tied the Yankees Sunday at JetBlue Park. Tanner Houck, who is vying for a rotation spot, grinded through 3⅓ innings on a whopping 75 pitches. Houck ran a lot of deep counts, a flaw of his, yielding two earned runs on four hits and a pair of walks while striking out four.

“Later on, I was definitely just rushing down the mound, getting quick again,” said Houck, whose start was his third of the spring. “It was the same thing I was doing in my first outing. Just too much upper half going too early and just leaving the arm hanging behind.”

The Sox dropped their road game with the Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium. Kutter Crawford lasted 3⅔ innings and struck out four, allowing three runs and walking one. Adley Rutschman provided much of the spark for the O’s with a fourth-inning grand slam off farmhand Ryan Miller.

NEXT: The Red Sox will head to Dunedin for a 1:07 p.m. Monday contest with the Blue Jays, airing on NESN 360 and WEEI. Lefthander Chris Murphy will take the ball against Toronto’s Alek Manoah.

