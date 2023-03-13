Boston Globe Today is a 30-minute news magazine-style TV show offering a glimpse behind the headlines of stories and photos in the award-winning Boston Globe. Join host Segun Oduolowu as he interviews Globe reporters, columnists, photographers, and community newsmakers covering local news, politics, business, entertainment, sports, and opinion from New England’s largest newsroom. Each week will also feature a Friday sports-focused show hosted by Globe columnist Christopher L. Gasper. The show will air Mondays through Fridays at 5 p.m. on NESN and will be available for streaming on BostonGlobe.com and the NESN360 app.