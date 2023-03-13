‘The Last of Us’ season finale: Tell us what you think

The finale of “The Last of Us” season 1 aired on HBO Max Sunday night. The drama television series starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey is a video-game adaptation set twenty years into a pandemic caused by a mass fungal infection that turns those infected into zombie-like creatures. Notably, the show is partially set in the Boston area, and, on occasion, got locals riled up about geographical inaccuracies.

In the ninth and final episode of the season, a brutal choice is presented to Pascal’s character, Joel: will he sacrifice an innocent teenager to potentially save the world? What did you think about his decision? Share your thoughts in the comments below.