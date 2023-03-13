How the collapse of SVB is different from 2008

Federal regulators have stepped in to prevent last week’s failure of Silicon Valley Bank from quickly spiraling into a full-blown crisis that would have hammered financial markets — and hit Massachusetts tech and biotech startups especially hard.

The Federal Reserve, US Treasury, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said on Sunday evening that none of SVB’s customers would lose money — even those with deposits exceeding the FDIC’s $250,000 insurance limit. Those at-risk dollars accounted for a vast majority of SVB’s $175 billion in deposits as of the end of last year. The regulators extended the same protection to New York’s Signature Bank, a lender to the beleaguered crypto industry that was shut down by its state regulator on Sunday.

And, for good measure, the Fed said it was ready to provide emergency loans to banks so they could forestall the type of run by depositors that sank SVB and Signature.

Some experts, like William Dudley, a former Fed governor who also served as president of the Fed’s New York branch, said the government’s extraordinary intervention should put to rest fears of a banking system meltdown.

But markets remained on edge Monday morning as the financial world woke to a new reality: It doesn’t take the failure of a mega-bank to threaten the economy.

SVB was big — it was the 16th largest US bank by assets at year-end — but it was not seen as the kind of institution that was too big to fail, such as JPMorgan Chase or Bank of America. But there were extenuating circumstances that forced regulators into action.

SVB had essentially cornered the banking market for startups and their venture capital investors, both here and in California, where it was based. It frequently required customers to put all their cash into the bank, leaving a good chunk of the “innovation economy” exposed to SVB.

The specter of 2008 — when regulators allowed investment bank Lehman Brothers to collapse, deepening the financial crisis — hung over the weekend as the fate of SVB was debated. But this isn’t 2008, when Congress approved the controversial bailout of the banking industry known as TARP, pumping hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars into banks, protecting their investors and the jobs of top executives alike.

SVB and Signature are dead, their shareholders and lenders left holding an empty bag. This time around, regulators are bailing out depositors, with banks absorbing any losses.

Yes, a fair number of very rich venture capitalists and other investors are getting bailed out, too, but the alternative was more than likely a run on other regional banks as their customers feared they would be next.

What’s more, if SVB’s customers lost most of their money, layoffs and perhaps bankruptcies would have followed. The combination of financial contagion and job losses throughout the tech and biotech industries would increase the likelihood of a recession.

As The Wall Street Journal noted, Fed chairman Jerome Powell was a senior Treasury official back in 1991 when Bank of New England went under.

“We came to un­der­stand that ei­ther the FDIC would pro­tect all of the bank’s de­pos­i­tors, with­out re­gard to de­posit in­sur­ance lim­its, or there would likely be a run on all the money cen­ter banks the next morn­ing,” he said in a speech in 2013. “We chose the first op­tion, with­out dis­sent.”

Powell, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and the FDIC have tamped down the fire that threatened to spread to other banks. But it’s too early to blow the all-clear siren.

How banks got into this situation — and how they and regulators can avoid it happening again — will be examined and argued over for months and years to come. But three lessons are immediately obvious:

First, it’s potentially dangerous for a bank to be overly dependent on a niche customer base like SVB was.

When startups and VCs learned of the bank’s nearly $2 billion investment loss caused by higher interest rates, they moved fast and in herd fashion. Some VCs even urged their portfolio companies to take their money out of SVB, which accelerated the run. SVB lacked liquidity: It didn’t have enough free cash to meet withdrawals.”

This was a risky business model — focused and with a lot of uninsured deposits,” said Eric Rosengren, the former president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. “Regulators are going to reevaluate liquidity requirements.”

Second, a bank doesn’t have to be among the biggest in the industry to be “systemically important,” a regulatory definition for a company whose collapse would pose a serious risk to the economy. SVB had about $210 billion in assets at year-end, according to the Fed. JPMorgan had $3.2 trillion in assets.

In 2018, Congress freed banks with less than $250 billion from the most rigorous regulatory requirements.And finally, banks that take in a lot of uninsured deposits can pose a heightened risk to the financial system because they are more prone to runs.

”There are other banks with a lot of uninsured deposits,” Rosengren said. “There’s more risk now that large deposits could be flighty in the future. We need to think of ways to make sure that these kinds of runs don’t become destabilizing.

”Bottom line: We dodged a bullet — this time.

