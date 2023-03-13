Gen Z likes to live it up

Most people enter adulthood feeling broke and spending frugally. Not Gen Z. Spending by the youngest group of US adults has been turbocharged by two once-in-a-generation drivers over the past year: decades-high inflation and a tight job market that has propelled strong wage growth, especially at entry levels. A boost in savings from forced inactivity at the height of the pandemic also helped. Whether it’s out of necessity in the face of soaring prices or because they can afford to splurge on travel and leisure, young adults today tend to be bigger spenders, credit-card data and surveys show. Gen Z includes those born in 1997 through 2012. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TRAVEL

On the brink of St. Patrick’s Day, Dublin pubs are feeling lucky

It’s been a tough few years for Dublin’s pubs as the pandemic and inflation has wrecked profit margins and hit local demand. However, an influx of American tourists, flush with a strong US dollar and ready to spend, are likely to boost Ireland’s hospitality and travel industry from hotels and bars to golf clubs and visitor attractions this summer. “A lot of Americans are starting to come because the dollar’s strong,” said Tom Doone, who runs The Merchant’s Arch in Dublin’s Temple Bar district. He’s expecting a busy tourism season — which traditionally kicks of with St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, he said. Robin Lucas, a 33-year-old from Washington, is one such visitor. After a tour around parts of the country, she’ll celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the capital’s famed pub district. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Despite massive strikes and protests, French retirement bill advances

An unpopular bill that would raise the retirement age in France from 62 to 64 got a push forward with the French Senate’s adoption of the measure despite labor strikes, street protests, and tons of uncollected garbage piling higher by the day. France’s Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne tweeted late Saturday after the 195-112 vote that she looked forward to the bill’s definitive passage to “assure the future of our retirement” system. The showcase legislation of President Emmanuel Macron — which carries risks for the government — must now move through tricky political territory with multiple potential outcomes. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Gary Lineker, former England footballer turned sports TV presenter for the BBC, walks his dog in London on March 13, 2023. NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images

MEDIA

The BBC called a truce Monday in its showdown with sports commentator Gary Lineker, reversing its suspension of the former soccer great for a tweet that criticized the UK government’s contentious new migration policy. The about-face followed a weekend of chaos and crisis for Britain’s publicly funded national broadcaster, which faced a huge backlash after sidelining one of its best-known hosts because he expressed a political opinion. The furor stems from a plan announced last week by Britain’s Conservative government to try to stop tens of thousands of migrants a year from reaching the country in small boats across the English Channel. A new bill will bar asylum claims by anyone who reaches the UK by unauthorized means and will compel the government to detain and deport them “to their home country or a safe third country.” Lineker, one of England’s most lauded players and the corporation’s highest-paid television presenter, was suspended after he described the plan on Twitter as “immeasurably cruel” and called the government’s language “not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s.” — ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Sanofi buys company that developed diabetes drug

Sanofi agreed to buy Provention Bio Inc. in a $2.9 billion deal intended to bolster the French drug maker’s portfolio of diabetes medicines with a new therapy recently approved in the United States. The takeover builds on an agreement between the two companies for the commercialization of the drug, a monoclonal antibody for the delay of clinical type 1 diabetes developed by Provention. The acquisition would be Sanofi’s biggest since the purchase of Principia Biopharma Inc. for more than $3 billion in 2020. Sanofi would get a new medicine to complement a handful of its older diabetes therapies based on insulin. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LUXURY

Rolex to build more factories to meet demand for its watches

Rolex will create three temporary production facilities that will begin churning out luxury watches in 2025, as the world’s largest maker of high-end timepieces seeks to boost output amid unprecedented demand for its products. At present, new watches are generally unavailable for immediate purchase through the company’s authorized network, prompting dealers, such as Watches of Switzerland Group, to resort to buyer wait lists. It’s also caused a surge in secondary market prices. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Sweden endorses ESG investing

Sweden is inviting international asset managers to help allocate 1 trillion kronor ($90 billion) of pension savings, but says it won’t accept applications from firms that don’t incorporate environmental, social, and governance goals into their work. The move underscores the wildly divergent approaches different jurisdictions are taking as they figure out how big a role ESG should play in mainstream investing. In Europe, ESG is currently being hardwired into financial regulations. In the United States, lawmakers just voted to block the pension industry from taking ESG risks into account. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Employees of the public health care take part in a protest rally during a warning strike in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on March 13, 2023. The Verdi union representing public sector workers is pressing for better pay and conditions in the current wage negotiations. THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP via Getty Images

LABOR

German airports cancel flights as ground crews go on strike

German airline passengers faced disruption on Monday, with scores of flights canceled at Berlin airport as ground staff went on strike over pay. Hamburg, Hanover, and Bremen airports are also affected by walkouts and flight cancellations. The Verdi labor union is pushing for improved pay and conditions as workers grapple with the soaring cost of living. The planned industrial action comes less than a month after Lufthansa scrapped at least 1,200 flights due to strikes at its main Frankfurt and Munich hubs. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Putin to meet with business leaders for first time since Ukraine invasion

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin plans to meet top business leaders in the Kremlin this week for the first time since he launched the invasion of Ukraine, according to people familiar with the preparations. The March 16 gathering with the top members of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) comes as the government, struggling to cover rising spending as the war enters its second year, is stepping up pressure on companies to pay more in taxes. Last year’s meeting with the tycoons was scrapped amid the fighting. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WORKPLACE

Sick of endless meetings? You’re not alone

Tired of attending useless meetings? Turns out, your boss is probably sick of them, too. Executives spend an average of 25 hours a week in meetings, yet nearly half of those Zoom calls and project updates could disappear without any negative impact, according to a survey of more than 10,000 desk workers by Future Forum, a research consortium backed by Slack Technologies. The top reason why business leaders go to unproductive meetings is that they thought it would be a good use of time, but ultimately wasn’t. They also attend because they’re afraid to miss something important, and to show their own manager they’re working, the survey found. For those lower down the corporate ladder, the most common reason for showing up is obvious: They don’t have a choice. — BLOOMBERG NEWS