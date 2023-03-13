The internet descended on an SVB employee with connections to Lehman Bros.

One man has been on the periphery of both, bearing witness to two of the most spectacular bank collapses in history. But while the Internet is partial to conspiracy theories, it seems that’s about where the coincidence ends.

Last week’s sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, a California-based lender catering mainly to technology companies, represented the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

Joseph Gentile has been the chief administrative officer of SVB Securities, a Boston-based investment bank, since 2007. SVB Securities was known as Leerink Partners before it was purchased by SVB Financial Group (the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank) in 2019 and became its subsidiary.

Before that, Gentile had a six-month stint as chief financial officer of the fixed-income division of Lehman Brothers, the financial services firm that spurred the years-long financial crisis when it filed for bankruptcy in 2008 during the subprime mortgage crisis. Gentile left the firm 18 months before its collapse and was never the CFO at large.

Gentile has also worked at a number of other financial institutions, including Bank of America and J.P. Morgan. Gentile began his career at Arthur Andersen, an accounting firm that closed in 2002 after it was embroiled in the Enron scandal, according to his biography on the SVB Securities website.

A raft of social media users and a handful of media outlets quickly jumped on the connection as the SVB saga unfolded, with many hypothesizing that something unethical was afoot in Gentile’s résumé.

“Short whatever company appears on his LinkedIn next,” commented one Reddit user on a now-deleted thread about Gentile.

“This movie is becoming too farfetched to believe,” another commented.

SVB Securities, which is headquartered in Boston’s Financial District, denounced the claims, saying in a statement that Gentile “has been successfully helping to lead the investment bank for the past 16 years” and had no meaningful connection to either crisis.

“It is unfortunate that his 6-month stint at Lehman Brothers ... is in some way, shape or form, being connected to the unfortunate events that have occurred at Silicon Valley Bank, of which Joe is not and was never an executive,” wrote Diane Vieira, the managing director for communications and marketing at SVB Securities.

Gentile was not immediately available for comment.

Silicon Valley Bank is now under the control of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, which has decided, along with other federal regulatory agencies, to guarantee full deposits made at the bank. On Monday, President Joe Biden assured the public that “the banking system is safe” and that “your deposits will be there when you need them.”

At SVB Securities, all banking operations are proceeding normally, Vieira said. The company was not part of the FDIC takeover.

“The fact that reporters are able to report ‘news’ without conducting proper due diligence is grossly irresponsible, especially when accurate information is readily available,” Vieira said. “Instead, they scurry after unvalidated headlines and continue spreading erroneous information.”

