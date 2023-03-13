It’s tax season. Here’s what you need to know when filing this year.

The proof of better days is in the numbers so far. The IRS has already processed 99.7 percent of all tax returns it has received, much better than last year at this time (93.2 percent) and 2021 (86 percent).

The Internal Revenue Service is promising a much smoother tax season this year, including readily available phone assistance and quick refunds. Last year, most taxpayers calling the IRS were unable to reach anyone, while processing returns got slowed down by 10 million unprocessed returns from the previous year.

The pandemic-related pileup has been cleared and there is more staff funded by the Inflation Reduction Act, which allocates $80 billion to the tax agency over 10 years.

As a result, the IRS has hired more than 5,000 new telephone workers and added more in-person staff to help taxpayers, the IRS says. It has also posted job openings for another 5,300 employees.

Still, it’s a busy time of year for the IRS: More than 168 million individual tax returns are expected to be filed, the vast majority before the April 18 tax deadline.

Here are answers to questions you may have as you prepare to file your 2022 taxes.

Q. April 18 is the tax-filing deadline? I thought it was always April 15?

A. It usually is, but not this year. This year the deadline is April 18 because April 15 falls on a Saturday, and the following Monday, April 17, is recognized as Emancipation Day in Washington, D.C. By law, the IRS treats holidays in Washington the same as a federal holiday, thus postponement of the deadline.

Q. When is the Massachusetts tax-filing deadline this year?

A. April 18. Most states follow the federal tax calendar for state income tax returns. In fact, the deadline in all New England states is April 18, except New Hampshire, which does not impose an income tax.

Q. Are there any new issues this year?

A. Yes. The state in 2022 did something it hasn’t done since 1987 — it returned money to taxpayers from its overflowing tax coffers. The refund was mandated by a long-ago voter-passed measure intended to limit state tax revenue growth.

The state says it refunded about 13 percent of the amount of state income taxes you paid in 2021. If you paid $5,000 in state income taxes, for example, you should have received about $650 in a so-called 62F refund; $10,000 in income taxes, about $1,300; $15,000, $1,950, and so on.

2012 tax returns piled up at at a Massachusetts Department of Revenue facility in Chelsea. The Boston Globe/Boston Globe

Q. Is the 62F refund taxable on my 2022 state or federal return?

A. No, it is not taxable on your state return. But determining whether it is taxable on your federal return takes a bit of analysis. The first question is whether you itemized deductions or took the standard deduction on your 2021 return. The 62F refund is a refund on your 2021 state income taxes. The state is treating the amount you (and everyone else) paid for 2021 as excessive, hence the refund. It factors into your federal taxes because taxpayers are allowed to deduct at least some portion of their state and local taxes on their federal return — if they itemize.

Q. What steps should I take?

A. Pull out your 2021 tax return. If it shows you took the standard deduction, as most people do, then go no further. Your 62F refund is not taxable.

Q. What if I itemized?

A. Let’s say you paid $8,000 in state income taxes in 2021 and took an $8,000 itemized deduction on your federal taxes. But then the state determined you overpaid in taxes that year and refunded you $1,040 (13 percent). So, when you factor in the 62F refund you got in November, you actually paid only $6,960 in state taxes for 2021. Yet you took an $8,000 write-off. That creates a discrepancy of $1,040. And the IRS has determined the way to deal with that discrepancy is to treat the $1,040 as income for 2022.

Q. So, anyone who took a state tax deduction for 2021 should treat the 62F refund as income for 2022?

A. No, not necessarily. There’s another wrinkle to consider. In 2017 the amount you can write off in state and local taxes — the so-called SALT deduction — was capped at $10,000. If you didn’t deduct all of your state taxes in 2021 because your SALT taxes exceeded the cap, you may be able to treat at least a portion of your 62F refund as nontaxable. It requires a close analysis by you or someone you have hired to file your return.

Q. What’s the deal with the child tax credit?

A. The size of the child tax credit was greatly diminished in 2022, as pandemic relief money dried up. For 2021, the child tax credit topped out at $3,600 per qualifying child. Last year, it returned to its prepandemic level — $2,000 per child. And, as of 2022, 17-year-olds no longer qualify for the tax credit.

Q. Are there other changes in the child tax credit?

A. Yes, a big one involves the difference between a tax credit and a cash refund. A tax credit reduces your tax liability dollar-for-dollar. But what if a family has so little income that its tax liability is negligible? The tax credit would be of no use. Congress addressed that issue years ago by making a portion of child tax credits “refundable” — giving families cash grants instead of credits they can’t use.

When Congress increased the child tax credit in 2021 it also made the entire amount refundable (meaning the families got cash grants in the amounts of the credits). For 2022, however, only $1,500 of the $2,000 tax credit is refundable.

Q. Do I get a tax credit for buying a new electric vehicle or plug-in hybrid?

A. Yes, and perhaps a substantial one — up to $7,500. It depends on the capacity of your battery (you get a basic $2,917 to start with, plus $417 more for each kWh over 5 kWh up to the maximum credit of $7,500). It also depends how many EV vehicles your manufacturer has sold (after a certain number of sales by the manufacturer the credit phases out). And for EVs purchased after Aug. 16, final assembly must have been done in North America. The rules are at https://www.irs.gov/credits-deductions/used-clean-vehicle-credit. (Purchasing a used EV from a qualified dealer for $25,000 or less can earn you a credit of up to $4,000, beginning in 2023.)

Q. Overall, how does it look for a quick federal refund?

A. The IRS says, if you file electronically, have direct deposit, and make no mistakes in the information you include in your return, you should get your refund in less than 21 days. Once you file, you can check the status of your refund on the IRS’s Where’s My Refund site or the IRS2GO mobile app.

To get your update online, you will need your Social Security number and the exact amount of your refund for authentication.

Signage outside the Internal Revenue Service headquarters in Washington, D.C., on March 19, 2021. Samuel Corum/Bloomberg

Q. Who must file a federal tax return?

A. Anyone who received income over a certain amount in 2022, including US citizens (residing in the United States or abroad) and lawful permanent residents (green card holders). If you earned more than $12,950 — $25,900 for a married couple filing jointly — you are required to file.

Q. What about state taxes?

A. Anyone who had a gross income of more than $8,000 in Massachusetts must file a state tax return. If you want to claim certain refundable credits, like the Earned Income Tax Credit or Circuit Breaker Credit, you must file a tax return, even if your income is below $8,000.

Q. Can I file a paper tax return?

A. Technically, yes. Both the IRS and the state permit paper filings, but they really don’t want you to do that, warning it will cause delays. Fewer than 10 percent of federal taxpayers now file by paper. Presumably, the same small percentage of state filers use paper.

Q. Do I have to pay to file electronically?

A. Most taxpayers pay an all-inclusive fee to someone to prepare and file their taxes online or to a commercial online tax preparation company. But you can file for free by using what the IRS calls “fillable forms.” The IRS offers guidance for filling out those forms to taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of $73,000 or less, in partnership with online tax preparation companies. For more information, go to this site: https://www.irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free.

Q. Are there other options for getting no-cost assistance with filing taxes?

A. Here are two longstanding programs that offer free basic tax return preparation to qualified individuals: Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly. In general, they assist people who make $60,000 or less; people with disabilities; and limited English-speaking taxpayers. Go to this site: https://irs.treasury.gov/freetaxprep/.

Q. Is my Social Security benefit taxable?

A. Yes, but the amount of your Social Security benefit that is taxed federally is calculated on a sliding scale based on your income. None of it is taxable if your combined income is below $25,000 for an individual or $32,000 for a couple filing jointly.

The state exempts Social Security benefits and income from public pension funds from its income tax.

Q. What’s the best option for tax preparation?

A. It depends on how complicated your tax return is likely to be. If you are self-employed or own a business or rental property, consider hiring a CPA, tax attorney, or an enrolled agent (licensed by the IRS).

For those expecting to file a fairly simple tax return, consider using a tax preparation software, such as TurboTax or H&R Block.

Q. Anything else I should know?

A. Don’t neglect to include as income any “gig” earnings you had and any gains (or losses) in cryptocurrency trading. Also, keep in mind these are possibly taxable: lottery winnings, inheritances, and legal settlements. And, finally, teachers who spend out of their own pockets for school expenses (and most do) can take a $300 deduction for 2022, an increase of $50.

Got a problem? Send your consumer issue to sean.murphy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @spmurphyboston.