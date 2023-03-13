13-year-old Dorchester girl missing since Wednesday, Boston police say

Jamilianiz Montanez was last seen around 7:40 a.m. on March 8 near 530 Blue Hill Ave., Boston police said in a statement Monday evening.

Jamilianiz Montanez was last seen around 7:40 a.m. on March 8 near 530 Blue Hill Ave., Boston police said.

Montanez is described as standing approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. She is known to frequent the Franklin Hill area, the statement said.

She was last seen wearing all-black clothing, with black and red hair worn in a bun, the statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact detectives at 617-343-4275. Anyone who would prefer to share information anonymously is asked to call 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

