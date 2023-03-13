Firefighters battle 5-alarm blaze in Townsend

Firefighters battled a 5-alarm house fire on Main Street in Townsend on Sunday.

At 10:18 a.m. the Townsend Fire-EMS Department said crews were out working to put out the fire at 205 Main St., officials wrote on Facebook.

Officials advised residents and motorists to avoid the area. By 10:25 a.m. a third alarm was struck, and at 11:14 a.m. crews were requesting two additional engine companies to the scene, officials said.