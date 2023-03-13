Hateful graffiti found in bathroom at Arlington High School

“In one of our gender-neutral bathroom stalls, we discovered a statement that included both a racist and a homophobic slur,” Janger wrote. “We are concerned that this message was visible for most of Wednesday before school leadership became aware and was able to have it removed.”

In a letter sent to families Sunday, Janger wrote that school officials believe the message was visible in the restroom for most of the day on Wednesday.

Racist and homophobic graffiti was found last week in a gender-neutral bathroom at Arlington High School, according to Principal Matthew Janger.

He didn’t provide further details of the graffiti’s content and said the matter is under investigation. Janger also urged students to speak up if they see such vandalism on school grounds.

“In this case, it appears that someone tried to erase the graffiti, which we appreciate, but please notify us immediately,” Janger wrote. “Rapid reporting helps minimize the harm, narrows down our investigation, and helps identify folks in need of support.”

All suspected incidents of hate or bias are reported to the Arlington Police Department and the town’s Human Rights Commission, Janger said.

“With each incident, we must make a considered response as to what we can do to contain the harm,” Janger said. “This investigation is ongoing. If you saw this graffiti, any information will be appreciated and kept confidential.”

Janger urged parents and guardians to reinforce an affirming message by encouraging students to join one of the many clubs “focused on creating a positive school community.”

“I have been proud of the many ways in which our students and staff have worked to engage in constructive action to address bias and discrimination,” Janger wrote. “As always, we encourage students who are struggling, or who are aware of others struggling, to seek support.”

Supports are available, he said, from school counselors, deans, school social workers, and nurses, and a national suicide and crisis lifeline can be reached by dialing 988. Residents can also visit mass211.org for additional support, Janger wrote.

“We also have ongoing, affirming, proactive initiatives to improve inclusion across the Arlington Public Schools, which were planned well ahead of this incident. Below are two that are specific to the high school,” said Arlington Public Schools Superintendent Elizabeth C. Homan in a separate statement Monday.

“We are also having an LGBTQIA+ Family Forum hosted by the district’s Rainbow Task Force” on Monday evening, Homan said. The forum is “focused on LGBTQIA+ representation and censorship in school libraries,” she said.

