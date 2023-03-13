Haverhill man pleads guilty to scheme to buy vehicles using stolen identities

A Haverhill man pleaded guilty Monday to orchestrating multiple schemes to buy vehicles using fake forms of identification, credit cards, and bank accounts opened under the names of US citizens, officials said.
Alvin Rivera, 39, pleaded guilty to false representation of a Social Security number, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft in two cases originating in Massachusetts and New Jersey, the US attorney’s office said in a statement.
He is scheduled to be sentenced for both cases on June 15. Attorneys for Rivera did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday evening.
Rivera and several other co-defendants were charged by criminal complaint in September 2020 and later indicted by a federal grand jury in October 2020, prosecutors said. Rivera was also charged in New Jersey, and the case was transferred to Massachusetts for resolution.
Between October 2017 and September 2020, Rivera allegedly directed co-conspirators to purchase recent models of vehicles at Massachusetts car dealerships, the statement said.
Under River’s direction, the co-conspirators allegedly opened bank accounts and credit cards using fraudulent Social Security cards and Puerto Rico driver’s licenses bearing the identities of US citizens, the statement said. At the dealerships, the statement said, the co-conspirators then used the stolen identities to purchase the vehicles, many of which were exported abroad, with 100 percent financing.
Between October 2017 and February 2018, Rivera allegedly also personally conducted a similar scheme in New Jersey, prosecutors said.
