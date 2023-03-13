Haverhill man pleads guilty to scheme to buy vehicles using stolen identities

A Haverhill man pleaded guilty Monday to orchestrating multiple schemes to buy vehicles using fake forms of identification, credit cards, and bank accounts opened under the names of US citizens, officials said.

Alvin Rivera, 39, pleaded guilty to false representation of a Social Security number, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft in two cases originating in Massachusetts and New Jersey, the US attorney’s office said in a statement.

He is scheduled to be sentenced for both cases on June 15. Attorneys for Rivera did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday evening.