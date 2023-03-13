Looking to buy a restaurant? There’s a ton for sale in R.I.

In 2022, Joe Marzilli’s Old Canteen on Federal Hill hit the market for $2.35 million . The 65-year-old restaurant is at the center of legendary stories that include longtime crime boss Raymond L.S. Patriarca and infamous regular Vincent A. “Buddy” Cianci, the former mayor of Providence who always sat at Table No. 5.

Owner Sal Marzilli admitted to me that the Old Canteen has had a good run, but it’s time to step aside. The business hasn’t sold yet but, post-pandemic, Marzilli is hardly the only restaurant veteran looking to sell.

Take a look at these listings for some of the state’s most interesting and unique restaurant spaces for sale.

🏘️ The Samuel S. Waldron House at 301 Hope St. in Bristol is for sale for a recently reduced price of $599,900. There are apartments upstairs and restaurant space available where Angelina’s used to be for a decade, until it closed in March 2022.

🏘️ In Narragansett, the Gomes family, who own Spain of Narragansett, is ready to retire after 30 years. For $4.5 million, they’ll hand over their seasonal operation to an individual or group that will “appreciate a business model designed to maximize profits while providing scores of raving fans.” The listing includes the real estate. In addition to the restaurant, which has 400 seats and 150 parking spaces, realtor Alex Biliouris of Keller Williams Realty said the land could also provide a development opportunity to construct six single-family homes with ocean views.

🏘️ In Providence, the Pearl Street Café & Pub is on the market for $595,000 as the owners are ready to retire after nearly four decades in the hospitality business. The eatery is located next to Women & Infants Hospital and has a 1 a.m. liquor license. But because of its focus on catering, they’ve kept the place closed on weekends and have had limited hours at night, averaging around $300,000 in sales with “abundant room for growth.” There’s also a two-bedroom apartment upstairs.

🏘️ In Warren, Perella’s Ristorante has been listed for $1.05 million. The Metacom Avenue restaurant was updated in 2020, has a full liquor license, and the listing includes a single-family house at the rear of the property on Arlington Avenue. The restaurant opened in 1995 where Lou Parella, a third-generation chef, serves family-style Italian food and packaged fresh pastas by the pound.

🏘️ In Wickford, Gardner’s Wharf — which includes the seafood market — is for sale for $2.695 million. The listing includes the business, more than a half-acre of waterfront land, 340 feet of dockage, and water views.

