The (loose) Rhode Island ties to Silicon Valley Bank

The biggest story in the country right now is the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which was shut down by regulators last week after panicked investors sparked a run on the bank. It was the second-largest failure of a financial institution in US history.

The good news is that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has guaranteed that depositors will have access to their money by today. The bad news is that New York-based Signature Bank has also been shut down by regulators.

You can learn a whole lot more about the downfall of SVB here, but there are a couple of Rhode Island connections: Two members of SVB’s executive team went to college here. Neither are considered responsible for the bank’s failure.