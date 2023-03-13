Man seriously injured after being struck by commuter rail train near Chelsea

A man was seriously injured after he was hit by an MBTA commuter trail train near Chelsea on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The man, whose identity was not released, was taken to a local hospital for the serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan, a department spokesman, wrote in an e-mail. Foul play is not suspected, he wrote.

The man was hit by an inbound Rockport Line train near the 2nd Street crossing in Chelsea at about 2:50 p.m., Sullivan wrote.