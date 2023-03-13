Man seriously injured after being struck by commuter rail train near Chelsea

A man was seriously injured after he was hit by an MBTA commuter trail train near Chelsea on Monday afternoon, authorities said.
The man, whose identity was not released, was taken to a local hospital for the serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan, a department spokesman, wrote in an e-mail. Foul play is not suspected, he wrote.
The man was hit by an inbound Rockport Line train near the 2nd Street crossing in Chelsea at about 2:50 p.m., Sullivan wrote.
“A preliminary investigation suggests all grade crossing safety/warning equipment was functioning and operational,” he wrote. The incident remains under investigation by Transit Police detectives, Sullivan wrote.
Everett police posted on Facebook that they were investigating the incident with the Everett Fire Department. Everett Police Chief Steve Mazzie tweeted that the incident was along the Chelsea line.
Tracks were fully reopened by 5:15 p.m., the MBTA’s commuter rail account tweeted, but minor residual delays were to be expected.
✅ Both tracks are now open for regular train service in the Chelsea area.— MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) March 13, 2023
Newburyport/Rockport Line passengers may still experience minor residual delays due to earlier police activity on the right of way.
Thank you for your patience.
