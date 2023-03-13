Winter storm expected to bring high tides, some coastal flooding to Mass. and R.I.

Seas could rise as high as 22 feet Tuesday off Nantucket, and 20 feet or higher in waters off the Gloucester, Winthrop, and Duxbury areas, as well as on the Outer Cape, according to a NWS forecast posted to its website .

Forecasters posted on Twitter that 12- to 18-foot seas are possible off Massachusetts while gales with 5- to 10-foot seas could emerge off Rhode Island from Monday night through Wednesday.

The storm expected to dump snow and rain on the region starting Monday night could bring high tides and flooding to eastern Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service.

Coastal flooding could materialize along the eastern part of the state and Cape Cod with three high tide cycles from 4 a.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the weather service.

Forecasters said in an earlier advisory that minor coastal flooding was possible during the Monday night, Tuesday, and Tuesday night high tides along the state’s eastern coast.

National Weather Service surf zone advisory for Tuesday. NWS

Widespread “minor coastal flooding” is expected, the weather service said, with “pockets” of moderate flooding possible.

“Powerful coastal storm will bring several impacts late [Tuesday] thru early Wed,” forecasters wrote. “Greatest impacts are wet snow weighing on trees & powerlines & damaging wind gusts. Coastal flooding near the Tue PM high tide.”

The weather service also mentioned the possibility of coastal flooding in a forecaster’s discussion posted Monday morning to its website.

“A high impact, long duration, multi faceted winter storm affects the region Monday night into Wednesday morning, with heavy wet snow, strong winds, possible power outages, and minor to [potential] pockets of moderate coastal flooding,” the advisory said. “There remains some uncertainty on exact details. Drier weather returns Thursday into Friday.”

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said power outages are possible during the storm and advised residents to keep electronic devices charged, ensure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors have fresh batteries, and make sure generators are functioning.

Meanwhile the US Army Corps of Engineers stands ready to employ its hurricane barriers in Providence and New Bedford if necessary.

“We are monitoring the forecasts and will be prepared to operate the barriers if conditions warrant a closure,” the corps said in a statement. “The latest forecasts are predicting coastal flooding impacts for eastern MA from Cape Cod northward, and our barriers in Providence and New Bedford are on the south coasts, but we are keeping a close eye on things and will be prepared to act if necessary.”

In Scituate, town officials said some low-lying areas could see flooding from the storm.

“These winds will stir up our coastal waters bringing nearshore waves to 10′-15′ along with a potential 2′-3′ storm surge,” officials said in a statement. “We anticipate minor coastal flooding and possible moderate flooding in some of our low-lying areas.”

Town officials advised coastal homeowners to plan ahead.

“With these moderate high tides and strong easterly winds, coastal homes should make their properties safe by securing outside equipment and boarding up east-facing windows and doors,” the statement said. “If the low pressure shifts to the east the winds will likely strengthen and shift from the northeast, increasing our coastal impacts.”

Chatham Fire Department officials issued a similar warning.

“Stormy weather expected Mon-Wed,” fire officials posted on Facebook. “Looks like the biggest impact to the Cape will be high winds.”

In Eastham, fire officials urged residents to plan ahead if they have to travel.

“If you have travel plans or are home alone, please prepare now before this nor’easter arrives in full force tomorrow!!” they posted on Facebook Monday morning.

Carlos Munoz of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.