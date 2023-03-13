MBTA warns riders to plan for longer travel times during Monday morning commute

Passengers on the Orange, Blue, and Red lines will face slow zones in multiple locations as MBTA engineers and outside consultants conduct safety checks on the tracks that were highlighted by systemwide inspection last month. According to the T, there are 19 “block speed” restrictions on the Orange Line, 39 on the Red Line, and 6 on the Blue Line.

Some speed restrictions triggered by a safety audit remain in effect on all of the MBTA’s subway lines, while both the Green Line and the Mattapan high-speed trolley continue to operate with a top speed of 25 miles an hour during the Monday morning commute.

Advertisement

The T is warning commuters to allow more time to get to work.

The T said the necessary track check is still underway on the Green and Mattapan trolley lines Monday and the maximum of 25 miles an hour will remain in effect.

On Monday, the T said, passengers with a Charlie Card can use the commuter rail system without additional charge.

The speed limits were first imposed last Thursday night because of safety concerns raised by the Department of Public Utilities, which oversees the transportation agency, following a track inspection on March 6 and last month.

Interim General Manager Jeff Gonneville said the T could not document what problems were found, whether corrective action was taken, and what kind of corrective action was taken. The T ordered the slowdown while MBTA engineers and outside consultants conduct a further safety check that is ongoing Monday.

This a developing story.

Material form earlier Globe coverage was used in this report.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.