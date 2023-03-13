Sandwich man charged with assault, robbery at Boston convenience store last fall

The arraignment was virtual because Allen is being held in the Barnstable County Correctional Facility in connection with an open drug case, prosecutors said.

Dempsey Allen, 26, was arraigned virtually in the central division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: a shod foot, and assault and battery, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A Sandwich man was ordered held in lieu of $1,000 bail Monday during his arraignment in connection with an assault and robbery on Hanover Street in downtown Boston last fall, prosecutors said.

Allen was also ordered to stay away from downtown Boston and from the crime’s location, prosecutors said. He is set to go back to court March 31.

An attorney for Allen could not immediately be reached for comment Monday evening.

Boston police went to Hanover Street at about 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 2, according to the statement. Prosecutors said that two convenience store owners told police they were taking out the store’s trash when they were attacked and robbed by two men.

“The attackers punched and kicked one victim, a female, in the head,” prosecutors said. “They punched the other victim, a male, and ripped a chain valued at $2,600 from around his neck.”

The woman sustained head injuries from the incident and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, prosecutors said.

Police identified Allen as one of the alleged attackers following an investigation that included descriptions from the victims and video surveillance footage, prosecutors said.

The second suspect has not yet been identified, prosecutors said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.