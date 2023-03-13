School bus crash in Fall River sends one student to hospital with back pain

A school bus struck a utility pole and a house in Fall River Monday with four students on board, one of whom was taken to hospital for treatment for back pain, police said. The driver was cited for negligence.
The crash occurred around 7 a.m., said Fall River Police Sergeant Moses Pereira, a department spokesperson.
“The school bus operator veered off the road, striking a utility pole and coming to rest against a dwelling on the 500 block of Charles St,” Pereira said in a statement. “At the time of the accident there were four students, the operator, and the bus monitor aboard the bus.”
Advertisement
One of the students, a 12-year-old, was taken to Saint Anne’s Hospital in Fall River with back pain.
“The operator of the school bus was cited for negligent operation of a motor vehicle and [a] marked lane violation,” Pereira said. He didn’t name the driver.
The crash occurred one week after a bus driver in Hudson, N.H. was arrested for allegedly assaulting three young children in February on a bus she was driving for students with special needs. The alleged victims in that case were 5 and 6, officials said, and the driver was fired.
Hudson Police Chief Tad Dionne told reporters the “nature of the assaults include slapping, kicking, grabbing, covering the mouth with a hand, and pouring water on a victim.”
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.