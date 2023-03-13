School bus crash in Fall River sends one student to hospital with back pain

A school bus struck a utility pole and a house in Fall River Monday with four students on board, one of whom was taken to hospital for treatment for back pain, police said. The driver was cited for negligence.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m., said Fall River Police Sergeant Moses Pereira, a department spokesperson.

“The school bus operator veered off the road, striking a utility pole and coming to rest against a dwelling on the 500 block of Charles St,” Pereira said in a statement. “At the time of the accident there were four students, the operator, and the bus monitor aboard the bus.”