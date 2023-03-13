School closures in Massachusetts for Tuesday, March 14

With a nor‘easter expected to slam New England Monday night into Tuesday, schools in the Boston area and across Massachusetts began announcing plans to close for the storm.
Forecasters have indicated that Boston will be spared the brunt of the storm, which will bring heavy snow and rain and potentially damaging winds to the region.
Below is a partial list of schools that are closed or delayed on Tuesday. Families should check their local school district’s website or social media accounts for details on early dismissal or closures. Some schools may not announce their plans until early Tuesday morning.
- Ashburnham-Westminster
- Auburn
- Fitchburg
- Hudson
- Hull (two-hour early dismissal)
- Leicester
- Lynn
- Maynard
- Oxford
- Quabbin Regional
- Rockport (early dismissal)
- Shrewsbury
- Silver Lake (Halifax, Kingston, Plympton) (Early dismissal, half-day schedule)
- Southbridge
- Uxbridge
- Wachusett Regional
- Webster
- Worcester
Check back for updates as more schools announce plans for Tuesday.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.