Woman, 35, charged with attacking 13-year-old boy at Andrew MBTA station in South Boston

A plea of not guilty was entered on all charges against Velez-Caraballo. Judge Richard Sinnott ordered her held in lieu of $15,000 bail. Sinnott also revoked her bail on a previous assault charge in Roxbury and ordered her to stay away from the victim and from Andrew station if she is released, prosecutors said. She is due back in court April 6.

Monica Velez-Caraballo, 35, was arraigned in the South Boston division of Boston Municipal Court on Thursday on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and disorderly conduct on a public conveyance, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office said in a statement.

A Mattapan woman is being held in lieu of $15,000 bail after she allegedly attacked a 13-year-old boy, lacerating his face as he waited with friends for a bus in South Boston on Thursday morning, officials said Monday.

“This is an extremely frightening experience for a 13-year-old, or anyone else, who is doing nothing more than waiting at a bus stop with the appropriate expectation of safety and security,” Hayden said. “I’m grateful for his alertness in pointing out his attacker to police. These are the types of incidents that degrade our community and we take them very seriously.”

It was immediately clear Monday whether Velez-Caraballo had hired an attorney.

MBTA Transit Police were called to Andrew Station about 7:30 a.m. for a report of a child who had been attacked, Hayden’s office said.

The child told police that he was waiting for a bus as a woman nearby was walking around the bus stop and yelling obscenities, Hayden’s office said in a statement.

“Without provocation, the woman walked up to the boy and hit him in the face with a soda can that had jagged edges,” the statement said.

After officers reached the scene, the victim spotted the alleged attacker, who was later identified as Velez-Caraballo, and she was placed under arrest, the statement said.

Velez-Caraballo told police “they started it” and claimed “they threw a chemical on my skin and it’s burning me,” but officers found “no obvious skin redness or irritation consistent with a chemical burn,” Hayden’s office said.

The soda can with jagged edges was recovered by police, the statement said.

The victim was taken by Boston EMS to a nearby hospital for treatment, the statement said.





