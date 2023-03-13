Actor Sizemore’s death ought to raise brain aneurysm awareness

Actor Tom Sizemore died this month after suffering a ruptured brain aneurysm. It is important to note that it is the rupture, not the aneurysm itself, that can be fatal.

It is believed that 1 out of 50 people has an unruptured brain aneurysm, according to the medical advisory board of the Brain Aneurysm Foundation. The symptoms can feel like the worst headache of your life, yet the condition is often misdiagnosed as stress or another relatively benign cause. Women of color are particularly at risk.

It is estimated that a brain aneurysm rupture will occur every 18 minutes, according to the foundation. In most cases, the victim will die in the first 24 hours to 30 days. Of those who survive the first 30 days, half will have a physical deficit for the rest of their life.