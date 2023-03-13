fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

Group is focused on clearing the air on quality of cannabis

Updated March 13, 2023, 26 minutes ago
Cannabis gear in the form of caps, T-shirts, and other goods were for sale at Theory Wellness, a dispensary in Great Barrington.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

I was heartened to see your March 8 editorial, “Marijuana consumers deserve to know what they’re smoking (or eating).” It is certainly time that the mislabeling of cannabis products receive attention from mainstream media and the general public, because it is a risk to public health. The content of cannabinoid compounds, the molecules unique to the cannabis plant, is frequently overstated, and the assertions of purity are often unfulfilled.

The Institute of Cannabis Science was founded last year to combat fraud, collect and share accurate data about cannabis, and perform consumer-focused research. We performed the first analysis of the cannabis market in Massachusetts and shared some of the results well before CommonWealth Magazine published a smaller investigation replicating our methods.

Advertisement

Thank you for your attention to the safety of the cannabis markets sanctioned by our state. Everybody deserves honest data about weed, and our public health depends upon accurate knowledge of the contents of cannabis products.

Jeff Rawson

President and founder

Institute of Cannabis Science

Cambridge

Globe Opinion