Group is focused on clearing the air on quality of cannabis

I was heartened to see your March 8 editorial, “Marijuana consumers deserve to know what they’re smoking (or eating).” It is certainly time that the mislabeling of cannabis products receive attention from mainstream media and the general public, because it is a risk to public health. The content of cannabinoid compounds, the molecules unique to the cannabis plant, is frequently overstated, and the assertions of purity are often unfulfilled.

The Institute of Cannabis Science was founded last year to combat fraud, collect and share accurate data about cannabis, and perform consumer-focused research. We performed the first analysis of the cannabis market in Massachusetts and shared some of the results well before CommonWealth Magazine published a smaller investigation replicating our methods.