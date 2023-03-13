Sure, they ask tough queries on Boston school panel, but votes tend to go mayor’s way

Brandon Cardet-Hernandez does ask probing questions at Boston School Committee meetings (“Let’s go, Brandon (and we don’t mean that as an insult),” Marcela García, Opinion, March 7). Other members in the past also have asked good questions. But those questions almost never change the decisions of the Boston Public Schools administration. They don’t change what happens to students and parents because, under the current system, the mayor calls the shots.

Boston students need more than good questions from the School Committee. They need pointed questions that result in actual votes on policies and programs that improve the quality of their education. Sometimes taking those votes will require disagreeing with the mayor — and, of course, some members of the committee do vote in opposition. But unfortunately, the current School Committee modus operandi is to ask good questions but then usually vote in concert with the desires of the mayor and superintendent regardless of the answers.