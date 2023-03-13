There are effective ways to curb rats without killing their predators

The news that a bald eagle rescued last month later succumbed to rodenticide poisoning (“Bald eagle found poisoned has died,” Metro, March 2) is tragic, and it’s not an isolated case — this was the third bald eagle in the Boston area to die from rat poison in the last two years.
Rat populations are growing in many communities, but widespread use of poisons by commercial exterminators is making the problem worse. Second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides kill rodents from internal bleeding, but they also kill the predators, including eagles, owls, hawks, and coyotes, that eat them. Many suffer a painful death, and those that are rescued often die. The loss of raptors only works to the rats’ advantage, since they reproduce much faster than their predators.
There are other ways to address rodents that are safer for wildlife. Effective integrated pest management strategies including sanitation, sealing building entry holes, trapping, and trimming vegetation that obscures ground around foundations.
An act relative to pesticides is a legislative solution that would require electronic record-keeping of pesticide use and promote integrated pest management and consumer education. This bill is a step in the right direction. It passed the House and Senate earlier this year before time ran out at the end of the legislative session. Mass Audubon and our partners are urging the Legislature to finish the job quickly. Our raptors and other wildlife are counting on it.
Michelle Manion
Vice president, policy and advocacy
Mass Audubon
Lincoln