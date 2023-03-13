There are effective ways to curb rats without killing their predators

The news that a bald eagle rescued last month later succumbed to rodenticide poisoning (“Bald eagle found poisoned has died,” Metro, March 2) is tragic, and it’s not an isolated case — this was the third bald eagle in the Boston area to die from rat poison in the last two years.

Rat populations are growing in many communities, but widespread use of poisons by commercial exterminators is making the problem worse. Second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides kill rodents from internal bleeding, but they also kill the predators, including eagles, owls, hawks, and coyotes, that eat them. Many suffer a painful death, and those that are rescued often die. The loss of raptors only works to the rats’ advantage, since they reproduce much faster than their predators.