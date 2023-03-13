Damon Stoudamire leaving Celtics to become Georgia Tech men’s basketball coach

Celtics assistant coach Damon Stoudamire is leaving the team to become the head coach at Georgia Tech, a league source confirmed Monday.

The source said that Stoudamire informed the players of his decision around noon on Monday, and that the Celtics have no immediate plans to fill the position.

Stoudamire, the 1996 NBA Rookie of the Year, retired following a 13-year career as a player in 2008 and had stints as an assistant with the Memphis Grizzlies, the University of Memphis and the University of Arizona before being named head coach at Pacific in 2016.