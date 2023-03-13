Dick Fosbury, who reinvented high jumping with his ‘Fosbury Flop,’ dies at 76

Dick Fosbury, the lanky leaper who completely revamped the technical discipline of high jump and won an Olympic gold medal with his ”Fosbury Flop,” has died after a recurrence with lymphoma.

He was 76. Fosbury died Sunday, according to his publicist, Ray Schulte.

Before Fosbury, high jumpers cleared their height by running parallel to the bar, then leaping over with a scissors kick, with their faces pointed downward.