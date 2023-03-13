Here’s the schedule for the six MIAA hockey championship games Sunday at TD Garden

Twelve teams and their contingent of fans will descend upon Causeway Street Sunday for the MIAA’s six boys’ and girls’ championship games at TD Garden.

Puck drop for Game 1 is 9 a.m. for the Division 2 girls’ final between second-seeded Duxbury and No. 4 Canton. Top-seeded St. Mary’s and No. 3 Shrewsbury will close out the day at 7:30 p.m. for the girls’ Division 1 championship.

Four teams return to the Garden from a season ago.