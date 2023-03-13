Here’s the schedule for the six MIAA hockey championship games Sunday at TD Garden

Twelve teams and their contingent of fans will descend upon Causeway Street Sunday for the MIAA’s six boys’ and girls’ championship games at TD Garden.
Puck drop for Game 1 is 9 a.m. for the Division 2 girls’ final between second-seeded Duxbury and No. 4 Canton. Top-seeded St. Mary’s and No. 3 Shrewsbury will close out the day at 7:30 p.m. for the girls’ Division 1 championship.
Four teams return to the Garden from a season ago.
No. 2 Sandwich, which won the 2022 Division 4 title in a double-overtime thriller over Watertown, 3-2, shoots for a repeat against top-seeded Norwell (3 p.m.). No. 7 Xaverian, denied by Catholic Conference rival St. John’s Prep a year ago, takes on Pope Francis in the Division 1 championship (1 p.m.). The Canton boys’ and girls’ teams both earned the right to play for their respective Division 2 championships and will play back-to-back games, similar to last year’s schedule.
Tickets ($15) will be available through TD Garden via TicketMaster on Monday.
Boys’ state hockey finals
Sunday at TD Garden
DIVISION 1
Pope Francis (20-2-3) vs. Xaverian (16-8-0), 1 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Canton (21-3-0) vs. Hopkinton (20-4-0), 11 a.m.
DIVISION 3
Nashoba (14-5-5) vs. Scituate (20-4-2), 5:30 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Norwell (24-1-0) vs. Sandwich (19-4-1), 3 p.m.
Girls’ state finals
Sunday at TD Garden
DIVISION 1
Shrewsbury (20-2-2) vs. St. Mary’s (25-1-0), 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Canton (19-2-4) vs. Duxbury (23-1-2), 9 a.m.
