Jaylen Brown’s 43 points not enough to save the Celtics from a loss to the NBA-worst Rockets

But after falling behind, 7-0, at the start, Houston spent the rest of the night roaring to the basket, gobbling up second chances, and making the Celtics just appear old or tired or simply uninterested. The final result for the Celtics was a humbling 111-109 loss that left them two games behind the first-place Bucks in the Eastern Conference with just 13 games remaining.

HOUSTON — The Rockets entered Monday night with a league-low 15 wins, and presumably little reason to believe they could defeat the Celtics, who remain the favorites to win the NBA title in June.

Jaylen Brown had 43 points on 16-of-25 shooting to lead the Celtics. Tatum had 22 points but was 2 for 10 at the 3-point line. The Celtics were 12 for 42 from beyond the arc overall.

Jalen Green scored 28 points to lead Houston.

The Celtics trailed by as many as 13 points in the third quarter but had begun to restore order by finding success on drives to the rim, with Tatum leading the charge. A Brown 3-pointer with 10:32 left in the fourth pulled the Celtics within 87-85, and they appeared in position to avoid disaster.

The Rockets then drilled three 3-pointers in a row, with big man Usman Garuba hitting two. A Kevin Porter Jr. runner with 4:42 left gave Houston a 104-93 lead and it still led by nine with under three minutes left when the Celtics began to claw back.

A 3-point play by Malcolm Brogdon with 1:44 left pulled Boston within 106-104, and the Rockets were called for a foul on a box-out on Brogdon’s free-throw attempt. Marcus Smart’s ensuing free throw made it a 1-point game.

A Green pull-up stretched the lead back to 108-105 before Brown was fouled on a 3-pointer with 52.3 seconds left. Brown missed the first free throw before hitting the next two.

Kenyon Martin Jr. missed a 3-pointer but chased down his own rebound, a glaring issue in this game and for much of this season for Boston. With the shot-clock running down, Houston threw the ball away, but Tatum saved it and hurled it toward the Celtics’ basket, resetting the shot clock, and the Rockets tracked down the loose ball, forcing Boston to foul.

Green hit both free throws, giving the Rockets a 110-107 lead with 10 seconds left. Brown attacked quickly for a layup with 8.7 seconds to play.

Jabari Smith Jr. was fouled with 7.8 seconds left but hit just one of two free throws. After a timeout, Tatum had a clear lane to the basket, but missed the contested layup.

Observations from the game:

⋅ The start went about as one might expect. The Rockets air-balled a pair of 3-pointers, one by at least five feet, and missed their first five shots overall. Brown got a couple of easy baskets inside with little resistance. It all made sense. But maybe that allowed the Celtics to turn down their urgency level that may not even have been very high from the start.

Over the rest of the half, Houston’s effort level was clearly higher than Boston’s. The Rockets held an edge in offensive rebounds (7-4), second-chance points (13-6), free throws (18-5), forced turnovers (8-5), and fast-break points (9-3). Not great.

⋅ Earlier Monday, Celtics guard Marcus Smart was fined $25,000 for his takedown of Hawks star Trae Young that led to a technical foul and his ejection near the end of Boston’s win in Atlanta on Saturday night. At the end of the first quarter Monday, he collected another technical foul for saying something to an official.

Interestingly, the technical foul was handed out by Ben Taylor, the official who was blasted by Fred VanVleet following Toronto’s loss to the Clippers last week, with the Raptors guard suggesting Taylor had a personal grudge against him. Last Wednesday, Smart was asked about the notion in general.

“In my nine years, I definitely have had that, where I’ve felt that an official had a personal vendetta,” Smart said. “And numerous, too. They have bad days, just like we do. So it’s only fair to notice and understand and have empathy in the fact that sometimes they’re going to let their emotions get the best of them and make calls and judgment calls the way that they officiate.”

⋅ Blake Griffin was once again one of the first subs off the bench, but Grant Williams, whose rotation spot had vanished recently, received a second-quarter stint. He played eight minutes, had 2 rebounds and a turnover, and did not attempt a shot.

⋅ Smith entered the night shooting just 30.1 percent from the 3-point line, but there was no evidence of those struggles in the first half Monday. The rookie was 5 for 5 from beyond the arc, needing just one half to tie his single-game career high.

⋅ The Celtics would have been in an even worse spot in that first half if not for Brown. He erupted for 21 points on 9 of 13 shooting. During one second-quarter sequence he made a nice side-step 3-pointer before rolling in a fancy finger-roll on a smooth drive. It helped offset Tatum’s 1 for 10 start at least a bit.

⋅ The start of the third quarter was more of the same for the Celtics. Martin roared down the lane for an uncontested dunk, the Celtics bench picked up a technical foul, and Tari Eason converted an easy putback that stretched Houston’s lead to 73-60. A puzzling lack of effort.

⋅ At some point, though, Tatum finally seemed to realize he could get to the rim against this Houston team whenever he wished. During the third quarter he attacked for four layups and drew two free throws on a fifth drive. That helped pull Boston within 85-80 at the start of the fourth.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.