Monday’s spring training report: Blue Jays rout Red Sox

BREAKDOWN: Red Sox lefties Chris Murphy and Brandon Walter, both expected to open the year in Triple A as starting depth options, struggled with their control (Murphy) and command (Walter) while facing a number of Blue Jays big leaguers in Dunedin. Murphy walked six, struck out none, and allowed six runs (five earned) on four hits while throwing more balls (33) than strikes (24). “It comes down to, start working in the middle of the plate and don’t get too fine,” said Murphy. “Definitely a learning experience.” Walter allowed six runs on eight hits in two innings, but did strike out three and walked none. Both Murphy and Walter allowed homers to left to Bo Bichette. Meanwhile, a Sox lineup made up entirely of players likely to open the year in the minors managed just three hits against Blue Jays All-Star Alek Manoah and the Toronto staff.

NEXT: Several Red Sox regulars are expected to make the trip to Lakeland for a 1:05 p.m. contest against the Tigers Tuesday. Nick Pivetta will start against Detroit righty Michael Lorenzen. There is no TV but the game will air on WEEI-AM (850).

