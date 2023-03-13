NBA fines the Celtics’ Marcus Smart for initiating altercation with the Hawks’ Trae Young

HOUSTON — Marcus Smart was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Monday for initiating an altercation and pulling Hawks guard Trae Young to the floor late in the Celtics’ 134-125 win in Atlanta on Saturday.
With 1:25 left and the Hawks trailing by eight points, Young was fouled by the Celtics guard on a drive to the basket. Smart, who declined interview requests after the game, appeared to be upset that Young kicked him in the groin area after jumping.
Smart approached Young and put his arm around Young’s lower back before pulling him to the floor. Players from both teams stepped in to stop the altercation, which never escalated.
While Smart received a technical foul and was ejected, Young was only assessed a technical foul for pointing at Smart after the incident.
