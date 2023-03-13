NBA fines the Celtics’ Marcus Smart for initiating altercation with the Hawks’ Trae Young

HOUSTON — Marcus Smart was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Monday for initiating an altercation and pulling Hawks guard Trae Young to the floor late in the Celtics’ 134-125 win in Atlanta on Saturday.

With 1:25 left and the Hawks trailing by eight points, Young was fouled by the Celtics guard on a drive to the basket. Smart, who declined interview requests after the game, appeared to be upset that Young kicked him in the groin area after jumping.