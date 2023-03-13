Previewing the men’s basketball Division 1 NCAA Tournament

Here’s a closer look at the Division 1 men’s field, including local connections, potential sleepers, Final Four picks, and more.

Local connections

Deven Austin, Princeton guard: The Wilbraham & Monson product played 22 games for the 15th-seeded Tigers, averaging 5.4 points and 2.5 rebounds while hitting a team-high 57.9 percent on threes.

Adam Seiko, San Diego State guard: The 25-year-old senior from Boston averaged 6.5 points and shot 46.8 percent from 3-point range in 20.5 minutes per game for the fifth-seeded Aztecs.

Favorite

No. 1 Alabama: The Crimson Tide (29-5), the top overall seed, rely heavily on star freshman forward Brandon Miller (19.7 ppg, 8.3 rpg). Alabama, which averaged 82.8 points per game, won the SEC regular-season and conference tournament titles. The Crimson Tide can go on runs like few others and are capable of turning tight games into blowouts in a hurry.

Dark horse

No. 6 Creighton: Don’t sleep on the Bluejays (21-12), who are fueled by a trio of Ryan Kalkbrenner (15.4 ppg), Trey Alexander (13.6), and Baylor Scheierman (12.8). Scheierman is a unique player who’s averaging a team-high 8.4 rebounds as a 6-7 ball-handler and facilitator. The Bluejays have a favorable path against streaky North Carolina State and Baylor

Advertisement

First-round matchups to watch

No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Furman, Thursday, 12:40 p.m., truTV: Virginia (25-7) is balanced and defensive-minded, with Armaan Franklin, Jayden Gardner, Kihei Clark, and Reece Beekman leading the charge. The Paladins (27-7) shouldn’t be taken lightly, but the Cavaliers find a way. Pick: Virginia.

No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Utah State, Thursday, 1:40 p.m., TNT: The Tigers (24-9) and Aggies (26-8) are both in the top 30 in scoring. This should be a fast-paced, entertaining game, and Missouri forward Kobe Brown (15.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg) has a chance to make a difference. Pick: Missouri.

Advertisement

Kobe Brown could be a difference-make for Missouri. Carly Mackler/Getty

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 Charleston, Thursday, 3:10 p.m., truTV: The Cougars (31-3) have something to prove as a 12 seed against a beatable 5 seed in the Aztecs (27-6). Charleston hit the fifth-most 3-pointers in the country and is averaging 80.8 points per game. Five players are scoring in double figures. Pick: Charleston.

Potential second-round matchup to watch

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 8 Maryland: The Terrapins (21-12) are streaky, but they’re a dangerous team when everything is clicking. Maryland has beaten tourney teams Miami, Indiana, Penn State, Purdue, and Northwestern. An upset is possible, but Alabama is too talented. Pick: Alabama.

Pick to win the region: Alabama

Midwest region

Local connections

Iowa: Believe it or not, 8-seed Iowa has the most New England connections of any team in the field. Guard Dasonte Bowen grew up in Boston, played with Iowa teammate Josh Ogundele at Worcester Academy, then led Brewster Academy to a NEPSAC championship as a senior.

Iowa’s No. 2 scorer, forward Filip Rebraca (13.9), played at Williston Northampton. Guard Carter Kingsbury attended Brewster Academy, and guard Luc Laketa played at Winchendon.

Dallion Johnson, Penn State forward: Johnson is from Haverhill and shined at Phillips Academy. He is averaging 2.1 points over 22 games for coach Micah Shrewsberry, a former Celtics assistant.

Bensley Joseph, Miami guard: The shifty sophomore from Arlington started his career with the Spy Ponders before transferring to Putnam Academy (Conn.). He’s fourth on the Hurricanes with 5.4 points per game and thrives as a sixth man.

Advertisement

Favorite

No. 1 Houston: The Cougars (31-3) may have less buzz, but they’re capable of cutting down the nets in front of their home fans. Top scorer Marcus Sasser (groin) is probable for Friday’s matchup with 16 seed Northern Kentucky. Jamal Shead is also an electric playmaker.

Dark horse

No. 10 Penn State: Penn State (22-13) made an improbable run to the Big Ten championship game and nearly stunned No. 1 Purdue. For those who believe in momentum, this is a team that could pull an upset over seventh-seeded Texas A&M and second-seeded Texas.

First-round matchups to watch

No. 8 Iowa vs. No. 9 Auburn, Thursday, 6:50 p.m., TNT: The Hawkeyes (19-13) are 17th in scoring, while the Tigers (20-12) are 20th in field-goal percentage defense. Both teams like to make opponents play their style, but the Hawkeyes have potential lottery pick Kris Murray (20.4 ppg, 7.9 rpg), which will make the difference. Pick: Iowa.

Iowa will look to Kris Murray for a spark. Michael Reaves/Getty

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Colgate, Thursday, 7:25 p.m., TBS: Texas (26-8) will likely win, but Colgate has a shot. The Raiders (26-8) lost by 7 to Wisconsin last year and hung around with Arkansas the previous season. The Longhorns find a way, but it isn’t easy. Pick: Texas.

No. 5 Miami vs. No. 12 Drake, Friday, 7:25 p.m., TBS: Both the Hurricanes (25-7) and Bulldogs (27-7) are balanced teams with skilled guards. Isaiah Wong (16.3 ppg, 3.4 apg) will help the Hurricanes avoid an upset. Pick: Miami.

Potential second-round matchup to watch

No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 6 Iowa State: The Musketeers (25-9) have been one of the most underrated teams in the nation all season, and they have a chance to prove themselves in a favorable draw. Gabe Kalscheur and the Cyclones (19-13) get hot from distance, but Xavier prevails. Pick: Xavier.

Advertisement

Pick to win the region: Miami

East region

Local connections

Providence: The Friars (21-11) aim to build on last year’s run to the Sweet 16, their first in 25 years. Providence, which earned an at-large bid, has wins over Marquette, UConn, and Creighton. Leading scorer Bryce Hopkins (16.1 ppg) will get a crack at his former team, Kentucky. The Friars outrebounded their opponents by more than six boards per game this season.

Vermont: Vermont (23-10) outlasted UMass Lowell in the America East championship game to claim its fourth title in six seasons. UVM is an elite passing team that averages 2.5 more assists and 2.3 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents. Dylan Penn (13.5 ppg), Finn Sullivan (11.9), and Aaron Deloney (11.6) lead the way.

Vermont won another America East tournament championship. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Forward Matt Veretto started his career at Delaware, took three years off from basketball, and attended UConn without playing basketball. He turned down a job on Wall Street, entered the transfer portal, and is now shining for the Catamounts.

Kyle Filipowski, Duke center: The Wilbraham & Monson product, an elite finisher inside with a soft touch, is the leading scorer (15.4) and rebounder (9) for the Blue Devils.

Favorite

No. 1 Purdue: Fueled by 7-4 center Zach Edey (22.1 ppg, 12.8 rpg), with shooters and floor-spacers around him, the Boilermakers (29-5) are a tough matchup for any opponent.

Advertisement

Dark horse

No. 8 Memphis: Penny Hardaway’s Tigers (26-8) just wrapped up an AAC title and are playing some of their best basketball. If the Tigers get past ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic (31-3), don’t be stunned if they give Purdue a game.

First-round matchups to watch

No. 5 Duke vs. No. 12 Oral Roberts, Thursday, 7:10 p.m., CBS: Fresh off an ACC tournament title, the Blue Devils (26-8) will look to keep the momentum rolling against Max Abmas (22.2 ppg) and the Golden Eagles (30-4). If that name sounds familiar, it’s because Abmas powered Oral Roberts to the Sweet 16 as a 15 seed in 2021. Not this time. Pick: Duke.

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Louisiana, Thursday, 9:40 p.m., CBS: The Ragin’ Cajuns (26-7) are 15th in the nation in field-goal percentage. The Volunteers (23-10) are elite defensively, but Jordan Brown & Co. find a way. Pick: Louisiana.

No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Providence, Friday, 7:10 p.m. CBS: The Friars will have the nation’s attention when they face the Wildcats (21-11). Hopkins could write the perfect story, but Oscar Tshiebwe has other ideas. Pick: Kentucky.

Potential second-round matchup to watch

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 7 Michigan State: If the Spartans (19-12) get past USC, they’ll have a shot to take down the talented Golden Eagles (28-6). Rhode Island’s Tyler Kolek will have something to say about that, though. Pick: Marquette.

Pick to win the region: Marquette

West region

Local connections

Connecticut: UConn (25-8), which received an at-large bid, is looking for its first national title since 2014. The Huskies are second in the country in rebound margin (9.1). Adama Sanogo averages 16.8 points and 7.3 boards, and Donovan Clingan (59 blocks) is an elite rim protector.

Shy Odom, Howard forward: The Roxbury native had a productive freshman season, averaging 10.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for the Bison, who will try to stun top-seeded Kansas.

Favorite

No. 1 Kansas: The last school to go back-to-back was Al Horford’s Florida squad in 2006-07. It’s not easy, but this Kansas group (27-7) is capable. Jalen Wilson (20 ppg) is a potential NBA star, and Gradey Dick (14.1 ppg) is lights-out from three.

Jalen Wilson and Kansas are looking to make it back-to-back national titles. Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Dark horse

No. 4 UConn: The Huskies have grinded their way through a tough Big East schedule and are capable of upsetting Kansas. Sanogo is a tough matchup for any team and could be a big advantage against St. Mary’s in the Round of 32.

First-round matchups to watch

No. 5 St. Mary’s vs. No. 12 VCU, Friday, 2 p.m., TBS: The Gaels (26-7) are skilled, but the Rams (27-7) are a trendy upset pick. VCU has won nine straight and held opponents to 32.3 percent from distance this season. Pick: VCU.

No. 7 Northwestern vs. No. 10 Boise State, Thursday, 7:35 p.m., truTV: The Wildcats (21-11) have wins over tournament teams Michigan State, Illinois, Indiana (twice), Purdue, and Iowa. The Broncos (24-9) make it tough, but Boo Buie goes off to fuel Northwestern. Pick: Northwestern.

No. 4 UConn vs. No. 13 Iona, Friday, 4:30 p.m., TBS: The Huskies have a chance at a deep run, but first, they have to get by Rick Pitino’s Gaels (27-7), who have won 14 straight. Iona gives UConn a scare, but the Huskies prevail. Pick: UConn.

Potential second-round matchup to watch

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8 Arkansas: Coach Eric Musselman of the Razorbacks (20-13) always has his teams ready, and freshman Nick Harris is more than capable of busting brackets. Shot-blockers Makhi and Makhel Mitchell will make life difficult for Wilson and Dajuan Harris Jr., but Kansas is too talented. Pick: Kansas.

Pick to win the region: Gonzaga

Final Four

Marquette over Alabama, Gonzaga over Miami

Championship pick: Gonzaga

There’s typically so much hype around Gonzaga, but this year the Bulldogs have flown under the radar. In a wide-open tournament, with no clear front-runner and countless contenders, there’s no better time for Drew Timme & Co. to finish on top.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.