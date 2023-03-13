Previewing the women’s basketball Division 1 NCAA Tournament

Here are the favorites, sleepers, matchups, and local talents to watch for as March Madness gets under way:

The women’s NCAA Tournament is here, with remarkable talent scattered throughout each region.

Local connections

Holy Cross (24-8): The Crusaders are making their 13th tournament appearance, but first since 2007. They took down Boston University, 66-61, in a thrilling Patriot League championship game Sunday. The Crusaders don’t have a go-to scorer but emphasize ball movement spurred by post players with lockdown defense to grind out wins.

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina forward: Boston, the reigning National Player of the Year, is arguably the best player in college basketball. She played at Worcester Academy and now averages 13.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks for the reigning national champions.

Sam Dewey, Illinois forward: A former NEPSAC Class B champion at Brooks, the Melrose native is averaging 8.2 minutes per game.

Favorite

No. 1 South Carolina: The top overall seed in the tournament, South Carolina (32-0) has aced every test this season, highlighted by wins against LSU and UConn, plus an SEC championship. Boston leads the way as a potential No. 1 overall WNBA draft pick, but the Gamecocks are loaded with standouts, including Zia Cooke, Brea Beal, and Kamilla Cardoso.

Dark horse

No. 6 Creighton: Four of Creighton’s losses came in a tough December stretch, but the Bluejays (22-8) hung tough in the Big East. They won nine of their last 10 regular-season games before falling in the conference semifinals to Villanova. Creighton moves the ball well; it ranks fourth in the country in assist-to-turnover ratio. Plus, it has some bracket-busting experience, having been the fourth No. 10 seed ever to reach the Sweet 16 last season.

First-round matchups to watch

No. 9 Marquette at No. 8 South Florida, Friday, TBA: The Bulls laid waste to the AAC with a 15-1 record, but were stunned by Wichita State in the conference quarterfinals. Marquette, meanwhile, finished tied for fourth in a tougher Big East at 13-7. Pick: South Florida

No. 13 Sacramento State at No. 4 UCLA, Saturday, TBA: Sacramento State is one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country, but is one hot game enough to knock down a battle-tested Bruins defense? Pick: UCLA

No. 15 Holy Cross at No. 2 Maryland, Friday, TBA: The Crusaders are the lone Massachusetts team in the men’s and women’s tournaments. They’ll lean on defense and ball movement to try to shock a Terrapins team with the size and experience to challenge South Carolina. Pick: Maryland

Holy Cross captured the Patriot League championship but will be an underdog now. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Potential second-round matchup to watch

No. 6 Creighton at No. 3 Notre Dame: This game could hinge on the health of Notre Dame star Olivia Miles. The sophomore went down with a knee injury Feb. 26 against Louisville and is out indefinitely. She leads her team in rebounds, assists, and steals. Pick: Creighton

Pick to win region: South Carolina

Greenville 2 region

Local connections

Megan Olbrys, Villanova forward: The freshman from Norwood made the Globe Super Team last year and is averaging 10.7 minutes per game as a reserve for the Wildcats.

Ariana Vanderhoop, Monmouth guard: A two-time state champion at Cathedral, the Boston-born junior starts for the CAA champion Hawks and is scoring 10.2 points per game.

Favorite

No. 1 Indiana: The Hoosiers (27-3) ran the Big Ten; their losses came to Michigan State, Iowa, and Ohio State in the conference semifinals. Gorham, Maine, native Mackenzie Holmes is averaging 22.3 points and converting more than 68 percent of her field goal attempts. Indiana is fifth in the country in scoring, averaging 81.5 points per game.

Dark horse

No. 3 Louisiana State: Are the Tigers (28-2) too good for dark-horse status? They lost once to South Carolina in the regular season and once to Tennessee in the SEC semifinals. A No. 3 seed feels unbecoming of LSU, which was ranked as high as No. 3 nationally this season. Angel Reese and her 23.4 points per game spearhead a team that racks up rebounds and second-chance points.

Sharpshooting Mackenzie Holmes leads the way for Indiana. David Berding/Getty

First-round matchups to watch

No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast at No. 5 Washington State, Saturday, TBA: The Cougars won the Pac-12 tournament, beating three tournament teams along the way. Their reward: A matchup with a 32-3 FGCU team that shoots more threes than anyone and makes them at a high clip. Pick: Washington State

No. 11 UNLV at No. 6 Michigan, Friday, TBA: UNLV has won 22 straight games, including a sweep of the Mountain West regular season and playoffs. The Runnin’ Rebels derive much of their scoring from second-chance points and buckets off turnovers, and Michigan presents a favorable matchup. Pick: UNLV

No. 10 Princeton at No. 7 North Carolina State, Friday, TBA: The Tigers fended off a challenge from Harvard to win the Ivy League title. Princeton holds opponents to 52.5 points per game and boasts the league Player of the Year in Kaitlyn Chen. North Carolina State has fought inconsistency all season, albeit in the gauntlet of the ACC. Pick: Princeton

Second-round matchup to watch

No. 5 Washington State at No. 4 Villanova: Maddy Siegrist leads the country in scoring (28.9 points) and has racked up 2,799 points in a legendary Villanova career. Washington State will have its work cut out trying to stop the 6-2 forward. Pick: Villanova

Pick to win region: Louisiana State

Seattle 3 region

Local connections

UConn: The Huskies endured a bumpy road, battling injuries throughout the roster and Geno Auriemma’s leave of absence after his mother’s death. But they weathered the storm and won the Big East title. Aaliyah Edwards leads the team with 16.7 points per game, and Nika Muhl is second in the country at 7.2 assists. Guard Caroline Ducharme, a Milton native who was 2020-21 Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year at Nobles, missed extended time this winter with a concussion. The sophomore is back now and averaging 7.4 points and 3.9 rebounds.

Vermont: The 25-6 Catamounts will play UConn in the first round. They enter their first NCAA Tournament since 2010 on a scorching 17-game win streak. Senior guard Emma Utterback leads the charge with 14.0 points and 4.2 assists per game.

Taylor Soule, Virginia Tech forward: Soule, originally from West Lebanon, N.H., was a 1,500-point scorer during her four-year career at Boston College. She transferred to Virginia Tech for her fifth year and is putting up 11.3 points per game.

Favorite

No. 1 Virginia Tech: The 27-4 Hokies won the ACC championship and took down some tough challengers along the way, including tourney teams Duke, Louisville, and Miami. Elizabeth Kitley, a 6-foot-6-inch center, has racked up 19 double-doubles this season and averages 2.3 blocks per game. Virginia Tech is on a 11-game win streak.

Dark horse

No. 5 Iowa State: The 22-9 Cyclones have hit their stride at the right time, taking down Texas in the Big 12 championship game. Home-state hero Ashley Joens has scored 20 or more points in her last nine contests and is averaging 21 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

First-round matchups to watch

No. 9 South Dakota State at No. 8 USC, Friday, TBA: South Dakota State’s high-octane offense (79.4 points per game) meets the Trojans’ lockdown defense (54.8 points allowed) in a clash of styles. Pick: USC

No. 12 Toledo at No. 5 Iowa State, Saturday, TBA: The Cyclones might be a dark horse, but they’ll have to avoid an upset alert first. Toledo won 16 straight games en route to a Mid-American championship and its first NCAA appearance since 2017. Pick: Iowa State

No. 13 St. Louis at No. 4 Tennessee, Saturday, TBA: The Billikens are in their first NCAA Tournament after downing UMass in overtime in the Atlantic-10 title game. They’re worth keeping an eye on, if only to see nationwide blocks leader Brooke Flowers (128). Pick: Tennessee

Second-round matchup to watch

No. 5 Iowa State at No. 4 Tennessee: The Lady Vols are in their 41st consecutive NCAA Tournament. Rickea Jackson leads Tennessee with 19.6 points per game, and watching her duke it out with Joens would make for an entertaining battle. Pick: Iowa State.

Pick to win region: Virginia Tech

Seattle 4 region

Local connections

Shay Bollin, Duke guard: Bollin played only 40 minutes as a freshman this season for former Celtics assistant Kara Lawson, but the former Bridgewater-Raynham star was one of the most highly touted Massachusetts recruits in recent memory.

Favorite

No. 1 Stanford: The 28-5 Cardinal have the nation’s second-leading shot blocker in junior forward Cameron Brink. Her 111 swats, plus 14.9 points, and 9.5 rebounds per game, underscore Stanford’s style: dominate the paint and control the tempo. Stanford won 18 of its first 19 games, with the loss coming in overtime against South Carolina.

Brooke Flowers is a defensive force for Saint Louis. Jason Minto/Associated Press

Dark horse

No. 9 Gonzaga: The Bulldogs (28-4) were ranked No. 16 in the last AP poll — then they lost to Portland in the West Coast Conference title game. Still, this is the best 3-point shooting team in the nation (41.5 percent), and Gonzaga did score nonconference wins against Louisville and Tennessee.

First-round matchups to watch

No. 9 Gonzaga at No. 8 Ole Miss, Friday, TBA: Ole Miss boasts a stingy defense, allowing 56.8 points per game. Pick: Gonzaga

No. 11 Middle Tennessee at No. 6 Colorado, Saturday, TBA: Here’s an enticing upset pick. Middle Tennessee steamrolled through Conference USA play and captured the league title. The Blue Raiders are methodical in their offensive approach and keep opponents out of the paint. This is a must-watch mid-major team. Pick: Middle Tennessee

No. 15 Southeast Louisiana at No. 2 Iowa, Friday, TBA: Any game involving Caitlin Clark is must-see TV. The Hawkeyes superstar is one of the most electric talents in basketball. Clark is tied for second in the country with 27.0 points per game and leads with 8.3 assists. She helps put Iowa on near-equal footing with Stanford in this region. Pick: Iowa

Caitlin Clark does it all for Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Second-round matchup to watch

No. 7 Florida State at No. 2 Iowa: Seeing two 20-ppg scorers go head-to-head would be a treat. Ta’Niya Latson (21.3) has burst onto the scene as a freshman for Florida State and is the ACC Rookie of the Year. Pick Iowa

Pick to win region: Iowa

Final Four

South Carolina over Iowa, Louisiana State over Virginia Tech

Championship pick: South Carolina

Only nine women’s teams have ever completed an undefeated season. But the Gamecocks are so deep and so relentless; there simply is no reason to doubt them. Dawn Staley and Aliyah Boston add to their legends with back-to-back championships.