NFL free agency live updates: Tracking news and rumors as legal tampering period kicks off

NFL free agency begins at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, when the 2023 league year begins. But the official tampering period begins at noon ET on Monday.
The tampering period exists to allow teams to begin contract negotiations with players who will be come free agents at the end of the 2022 league year. Contracts cannot be signed until 4 p.m. on March 15, when free agency officially begins.
Here’s your Patriots free agency primer, with a rundown of free agents, needs at each position, and names to know.
We’ll be offering live updates about the Patriots and other key NFL transactions. Follow along below.
NFL free agency 2023 live updates
NFL free agency 2023 live updates
CB Jonathan Jones to return to Patriots — 12:15 p.m.
The Patriots locked up their most important in-house free agent, securing a deal with cornerback Jonathan Jones, the Globe’s Jim McBride confirmed.
Jones, long one of the Patriots top defenders and core special teamers, has played all seven of his seasons in New England since signing as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn in 2016.
He played mostly slot corner until last season when he made a seamless shift to boundary corner.
Falcons lock up BC product Chris Lindstrom with five-year deal — 12:10 p.m.
Chris Lindstrom, a 26-year-old offensive lineman from Massachusetts who starred at Boston College, will remain with the Falcons.
ESPN reports he is signing a five-year contract extension worth $105 million.
Where does Jonnu Smith rank among free-agent busts? — 12:00 p.m.
Probably safe to call Jonnu Smith the biggest free agent bust in Patriots history.— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 13, 2023
In 30 games over two seasons, Smith had 55 catches for 539 yards. He had more fumbles (2) than touchdowns (1). And they paid him $26.77 million
Who are the Patriots’ free agents? — 11:45 a.m.
They’ll be free, but they won’t come cheap.
New England has 16 “in-house” free agents — highlighted by Jakobi Meyers and Jonathan Jones — now that Devin McCourty has opted to retire.
Jim McBride has a prediction of how it goes for each of them.
Patriots trade tight end Jonnu Smith — 11:30 a.m.
The Patriots are moving on from tight end Jonnu Smith, sending him to the Falcons for a seventh-round pick in what is essentially a salary dump.
Smith was due to make $17.2 million this season — the second-highest cap hit on the Patriots’ roster — but had struggled to make an impact on the field, scoring just one touchdown in two seasons since signing with New England in 2021.
