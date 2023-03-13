NFL free agency live updates: Tracking news and rumors as legal tampering period kicks off

The tampering period exists to allow teams to begin contract negotiations with players who will be come free agents at the end of the 2022 league year. Contracts cannot be signed until 4 p.m. on March 15, when free agency officially begins.

NFL free agency begins at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, when the 2023 league year begins. But the official tampering period begins at noon ET on Monday.

We’ll be offering live updates about the Patriots and other key NFL transactions. Follow along below.

CB Jonathan Jones to return to Patriots — 12:15 p.m.

The Patriots locked up their most important in-house free agent, securing a deal with cornerback Jonathan Jones, the Globe’s Jim McBride confirmed.

Jones, long one of the Patriots top defenders and core special teamers, has played all seven of his seasons in New England since signing as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn in 2016.

He played mostly slot corner until last season when he made a seamless shift to boundary corner.

Falcons lock up BC product Chris Lindstrom with five-year deal — 12:10 p.m.

Chris Lindstrom, a 26-year-old offensive lineman from Massachusetts who starred at Boston College, will remain with the Falcons.

ESPN reports he is signing a five-year contract extension worth $105 million.

They’ll be free, but they won’t come cheap.

New England has 16 “in-house” free agents — highlighted by Jakobi Meyers and Jonathan Jones — now that Devin McCourty has opted to retire.

Jim McBride has a prediction of how it goes for each of them.

Patriots trade tight end Jonnu Smith — 11:30 a.m.

The Patriots are moving on from tight end Jonnu Smith, sending him to the Falcons for a seventh-round pick in what is essentially a salary dump.

Smith was due to make $17.2 million this season — the second-highest cap hit on the Patriots’ roster — but had struggled to make an impact on the field, scoring just one touchdown in two seasons since signing with New England in 2021.

