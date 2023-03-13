Patriots re-sign cornerback Jonathan Jones, their most important free agent

Follow along with our live news tracker to see all Patriots free agency rumors
The Patriots locked up their most important in-house free agent Monday, securing a deal with cornerback Jonathan Jones, a league source confirmed.
Jones, long one of the Patriots top defenders and core special teamers, has played all seven of his seasons in New England since signing as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn in 2016.
He played mostly slot corner until last season when he made a seamless shift to boundary corner.
