Patriots trade tight end Jonnu Smith to the Falcons

The Patriots are trading tight end Jonnu Smith to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a seventh-round pick, a league source confirmed Monday morning.
Smith reunites with head coach Arthur Smith, his former offensive coordinator and position coach in Tennessee, while the Patriots free up more than $4 million in salary cap space.
The move ends Smith’s underwhelming tenure in New England, where he never produced at the level anticipated after signing a monster four-year, $50 million deal in March 2021. Smith, billed as a red-zone threat with impressive yards-after-the-catch ability, finished with just 55 catches for 539 yards and one touchdown over two years as a Patriot.
Smith still has two seasons remaining on his contract, which will likely be restructured by Atlanta. The Patriots incur $12.8 million in dead money from the trade.
Tight end immediately becomes a position of need for the Patriots, but they may wait until the draft to address it. There are multiple high-performing prospects, starting with Utah’s Dalton Kincaid and Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer, expected to go in the early rounds.
Hunter Henry is entering the last year of his contract. Matt Sokol and Scotty Washington were available off the practice squad last year.
