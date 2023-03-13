Patriots trade tight end Jonnu Smith to the Falcons

The Patriots are trading tight end Jonnu Smith to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a seventh-round pick, a league source confirmed Monday morning.

Smith reunites with head coach Arthur Smith, his former offensive coordinator and position coach in Tennessee, while the Patriots free up more than $4 million in salary cap space.

The move ends Smith’s underwhelming tenure in New England, where he never produced at the level anticipated after signing a monster four-year, $50 million deal in March 2021. Smith, billed as a red-zone threat with impressive yards-after-the-catch ability, finished with just 55 catches for 539 yards and one touchdown over two years as a Patriot.