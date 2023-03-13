Puerto Rico has a perfect game against Israel in World Baseball Classic

MIAMI — José De León and three relievers combined to pitch a perfect game as Puerto Rico routed Israel, 10-0, in a World Baseball Classic game called after eight innings Monday night because of the tournament’s 10-run mercy rule.

De León tied a WBC record with 10 strikeouts in 5⅔ innings. The righthander was lifted after he fanned Spencer Horwitz on his 64th pitch, one under the tournament limit for starting pitchers in the first round. He exited to a huge ovation from the prohibitive Puerto Rico crowd of 27,813.

Javier Báez doubled twice and Francisco Lindor tripled and singled for Puerto Rico, which finished with 11 hits and improved to 2-1.