Denis Bouanga scored once in each half and Timothy Tillman added another in the 83rd minute as Los Angeles FC ended the Revolution’s perfect start with a 4-0 victory Sunday night at BMO Stadium. Stipe Biuk score in the extra time, seconds before the final whistle

It was only the third meeting in MLS play, with LAFC now holding a 2-0-1 advantage.

The Revolution (2-1-0) return to action Saturday against Nashville at Gillette Stadium.