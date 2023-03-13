Fire damages part of Cambodian king’s residence near temple

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Fire damaged part of the provincial residence of Cambodia’s King Norodom Sihamoni near a famous temple complex, officials said Monday. No injuries have been reported.

The blaze broke out on Sunday night in the northwestern city of Siem Reap, damaging the roof of one of the smaller buildings in the complex. The 69-year-old king is currently in Beijing for routine medical checks.

Information Minister Khieu Kanharith said there were no reports of anyone being injured. The Ministry of the Royal Palace on Monday blamed an electrical fault.