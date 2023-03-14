Boston Children’s Chorus names Kenneth Griffith as new music director

Griffith was an internal candidate for the role, having joined the BCC staff in 2021. Most recently, he held the position of associate director of choirs, shaping the creative direction for all of BCC’s major concerts and managing staff as well as conducting the Premier Choir, the most advanced ensemble BCC offers for high school-age singers.

Boston Children’s Chorus (BCC) named Kenneth Griffith as its new music director Tuesday, bringing a close to a three-year interim period that began after the January 2020 departure of longtime artistic director Anthony Trecek-King. Griffith is the third person since the chorus was established in 2003 to take charge of the organization’s overall musical direction.

In a statement, BCC Executive Director Andrés Holder said that Griffith was a “perfect fit” for the role. “Having had the pleasure of seeing him in action every day for the last two years, I am confident Kenneth is the right leader to shepherd BCC into our next decade of transformative artistry both in performance and rehearsal.”

More than 300 young singers between the ages of 7 and 18 sing with BCC, which includes 10 choirs grouped by age and ability. In the past, the chorus has collaborated with figures including Leslie Odom Jr., Roomful of Teeth, Melinda Doolittle, Keb’ Mo’, and in January, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who played the piano with the chorus (and Griffith conducting) during their annual concert honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

Griffith formerly directed choruses and chamber music at Brooks School in North Andover. Last year, independent of his BCC job, he also prepared the opera chorus and ensemble for Boston Modern Orchestra Project and Odyssey Opera’s production and Grammy-nominated recording of Anthony Davis’s “X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X.”

“From the moment I arrived at BCC, I knew this was a special place,” Griffith said in a statement provided by the chorus. “The BCC community is resolute in its pursuit of justice through youth activism and artistry and is filled with folks who care deeply for the wellbeing of each other and the organization.”

A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten.