Dozens of writers will gather at Blaze-O-Rama, a party that promises to make writing fun

The sold-out event is presented by Blaze Writers Project , the in-person branch of the Boston-based A Mighty Blaze , a hub for virtual author readings and literary events that began in March 2020in response to the pandemic. Blaze Writers Project will be the wing that hosts regular in-person events going forward, with Blaze-O-Rama set to be the first. In planning the debut gathering, organizers sought to provide the kind of communal writing experience that the early stages of the pandemic prevented.

Billed as a writing party, Blaze-O-Rama is a collective writing challenge held at the beer hall Trinktisch in Belmont March 22. Each participating writer will set a target word count that feeds into a collective group goal for the night. If that collective goal is met within an hour of simultaneous writing, organizers will buy a round of drinks.

Writing can be a challenging, solitary endeavor, but 70 writers meeting at an event called Blaze-O-Rama hope to prove it doesn’t have to be.

“You don’t have to be siloed anymore. You don’t have to be home in your Zoom pants if you don’t want to be,” said A Mighty Blaze cofounder and author Jenna Blum.

Blaze-O-Rama, which costs $20 to attend, is designed to provide “accountability” for writers, Blum said. Every writer knows what it’s like to set lofty goals for themselves and to feel uncertain about achieving them, but the idea is that sitting down with other writers and contributing to a group objective can increase motivation. Writers will not have to disclose their personal word count goals, but after the hour is up, everyone will go around and share if they met their goals. Blum is confident that every person will succeed, whether they aim for 100 words or 5,000.

“Nobody wants this to be the word count death march, we are going to make it fun for everybody,” she said.

Before and after the Blaze-O-Rama — the writing portion of the night — attendees socialize, enjoy free refreshments, and listen to craft talks by writers Calvin Hennick and Grace Talusan. To create an enthusiastic atmosphere, Hennick and Talusan will talk about how accountability methods, such as confiding in a friend about their writing journeys, has helped them.

The event sold out last Thursday, 13 days in advance. There is currently a waitlist to attend. “Writers are really, really excited to get back together offline,” Blum said.

The venue, Trinktisch, which is spacious enough that the event will take place in a private room, is next to Belmont Books, a partner for this event. Blaze-O-Rama attendees will also receive a one-day bookstore discount for their participation..

Future Blaze Writers Project events may take the form of a Blaze-O-Rama or similar collective experiences, such as spelling bees or book club meet-ups. The organizers aim to create at least one event every few months. Blum said that with Blaze-O-Rama, the organizers’ hope is to make writers feel accomplished and like they’re part of something “bigger than themselves.”

“I want it to have a levitational impact,” Blum said. “I want them to leave feeling really proud of themselves.”

Abigail Lee can be reached at abigail.lee@globe.com.