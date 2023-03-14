North Andover resident James Day Keith scores a role in ‘Champions’

A remake of the 2018 Spanish film “Campeones,” “Champions” directed by Bobby Farrelly , follows former minor league basketball coach Marcus (Woody Harrelson) who gets into legal trouble and is ordered to complete community service coaching a basketball team of players with intellectual disabilities called “The Friends.” Benny is one of the players.

James Day Keith said he auditioned for “Champions” “just for laughs.” He had never acted before, but decided to submit a recording anyway. The casting directors chose him out of hundreds of auditions in an open casting call across the United States and Canada, according to Variety , for the role of Benny.

“It was a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Keith said, “and I was really happy that I did it.”

Keith, who has Down Syndrome, began participating in the Special Olympics when he was 8 years old, and he’s still involved at 25. He is a multisport athlete, competing in powerlifting, track, basketball, soccer, and skiing.

“My family’s also hugely involved, like my dad coaches. He was on the board of directors for a while,” said Keith. “When I was in high school at North Andover, my mom ran the North Andover Track and Field games. Both of my sisters were unified partners.”

Unified partners are people who do not have intellectual disabilities, but join as teammates with Special Olympics athletes, according to Special Olympics.

“I’m the athlete of the family,” Keith said.

When Keith walked onto the “Champions” set in Manitoba, Canada, he said all of the cast members were welcoming and praised his acting skills, especially considering this was his debut film.

“I became instant friends with all of them on The Friends basketball team and the other cast members,” he said.

He still has a group text chain called “Champions Crew” where he chats with cast members turned “lifelong friends,” as he describes them.

“James is such a great, fun-loving guy, and he was just beaming after seeing the film for the first time,” said his mother, Kathleen Keith. “He always leaves it all on the table no matter what he does, and he and all of The Friends were just amazing.”

Keith said he relates to “basically everything” about his character Benny.

“When I got there, the director said, ‘just be you,’” he said, “so the only thing that’s different is my name.”

He also said the film tackled important topics regarding the disabled community. “You can do whatever you want to do, and the movie totally shows that.”

